|Ipswich Town 1 v 1 Preston North End
EFL Championship
Saturday, 31st January 2026 Kick-off 15:00
Ipswich Town 1-1 Preston North End - Match Report
Saturday, 31st Jan 2026 17:21
Jack Clarke’s 92nd-minute penalty rescued a point as the Blues drew 1-1 at home to Preston North End. The visitors frustrated throughout and went ahead via Lewis Gibson on 72 after Town, who are down to fourth, defended a corner poorly. However, Clarke’s 12th goal of the season and fourth from the spot, the former Sunderland man having been fouled himself, grabbed a point for Town, who might have been awarded another penalty in the dying seconds when Clarke was again upended.
Anis Mehmeti, who came off the bench during last week’s 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United, was handed his full debut as Town made five changes from the loss at Bramall Lane.
Mehmeti came in as the number 10 with Leif Davis at left-back, Jens Cajuste in central midfield, Wes Burns on the right and Ivan Azon the central striker.
Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli and George Hirst dropped to the bench, while Derby and Wrexham target Sammie Szmodics was absent from the 20-man squad. New signing Dan Neil was among the subs having signed on loan from Sunderland earlier in the week, while Chuba Akpom returned following his groin problem.
Preston made four changes from the team which lost 4-0 at Middlesbrough last week with former Blues keeper Dai Cornell coming into the team for his first appearance of the season with Jack Walton dropping to the bench. First-choice number one Daniel Iversen is injured.
Liam Lindsay came in at centre-half for Jordan Storey, who is suspended having been red-carded last week, and striker Milutin Osmajic also remains banned following his recent dismissal.
Thierry Small and Jordan Thompson replaced Jamal Lewis and Lewis Dobbin, who were on the bench. New loan signing Milos Lukovic was also among the subs.
Town began on the front foot but without creating an opportunity in the opening quarter of an hour with a couple of corners and a free-kick wide on the right, all taken by Mehmeti, coming to nothing.
On 19, after the Lilywhites had half-cleared to just outside the area following a Blues attack down the left, Azor Matusiwa played a clever pass to Clarke in space, but the wideman’s shot flew well over.
Within a minute there was a scare for Town at the other end, Small cutting a low ball across from the left and Daniel Jebbison turning first time towards goal but skipper Dara O’Shea got his heel in the way.
In the 25th minute, following a Preston free-kick into the Town area, Mehmeti brought the ball out and played a superb pass into the path of Clarke breaking into the visitors’ box on the left. However, the ball got caught under the winger’s feet as he looked to bring it inside Odel Offiah and the chance was gone.
Two minutes later, Davis launched a cross from the left which Burns headed back from deep on the right and Azon’s well-executed overhead from just inside the area kick flew into Cornell’s arms.
Preston should have gone in front just before the half hour. Cajuste found Mehmeti with a pass inside the area but the Albania international was dispossessed and the Lilywhites broke quickly, Ali McCann playing a superb ball from not far outside his own area which sent Jebbison through on goal from halfway.
Fortunately for the Blues and to the delight of the North Stand crowd, the ex-Sheffield United man put the beyond the advancing Christian Walton’s left post and wide.
On 32, a Cedric Kipre pass over the top found Mehmeti in behind but with the linesman’s flag raised. Replays suggested it was very close but with the fans behind the assistant having made up their minds it was an incorrect call.
A minute later, Cajuste shot not too far wide from the edge of the box from Davis’s pass. Referee John Busby subsequently booked Thompson for a late tackle on Darnell Furlong in the build-up.
Preston were next to threaten, Alfie Devine cutting in from the right and shooting against a Town defender, then Lewis Gibson swept a low effort which Walton claimed down to his right.
But it was still mostly Town and on 41 Furlong beat his man on the right, cut in and hit a low effort at Cornell’s near post which was blocked. Moments later, Cajuste was penalised for challenging the keeper as the Welshman punched away a cross, much to the annoyance of the home support, already unhappy with referee Busby for one or two earlier harsh decisions against their side.
Two minutes later, Thompson, already booked, hauled Matusiwa to the ground as they awaited a throw on halfway, referee Busby speaking to both of them, although it was hard to see what the Dutchman had done wrong.
Town were still pressing for the game’s opener as the half-time whistle came after two additional minutes.
The Blues had been dominant throughout but without creating too many clear-cut chances, Clarke’s early effort wide and his opportunity when sent through by Mehmeti the best of them with Town also having been able to create little from set pieces in and around the area.
At the other end, Preston had had the better chances on their rare forays into the Town box, most notably Jebbison’s one-on-one.
The Blues made a change ahead of the second half, Hirst replacing Azon as the number nine.
Preston struck the first shot of the second half two minutes after the restart, Devine shooting deep into the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand following a swift counter-attack down the right.
On 50, McCann was booked for fouling Cajuste but with the Blues still having the ball and in a promising position. Town boss Kieran McKenna subsequently appeared to be yellow-carded for showing his frustrations at a lack of an advantage.
A minute later, referee Busby again irked the Town players and support by failing to award a free-kick after Davis had been fouled deep in the Preston half. The visitors again broke quickly through Jebbison, who cut inside to Devine, who scuffed his effort well wide.
Just before the hour mark, Burns chased a bouncing ball down the right to the byline and managed to get over a cross which Hirst was just unable to reach as he battled with Offiah.
In the 62nd minute, Preston skipper Ben Whiteman was found in space 20 yards out from a cut-back from the left, Walton saving his shot down to his left and Davis half-clearing. A subsequent effort was blocked for a corner.
Town’s display had lost its impetus with the Lancastrians getting more and more of a foothold and in the 65th minute the Blues swapped Cajuste and Burns for Taylor and Walle Egeli.
Within a minute of the changes, Town had a great chance to go in front. Mehmeti was sent away in space on the right and sent over a low cross which Hirst took first time when he might have taken a touch and his scuffed effort against his standing leg bounced wide.
On 71, Preston again broke on the Blues’ right through Jebbison after Davis had been dispossessed and the ball was cut into the middle to Devine, whose shot was tipped over by Walton.
And from the resultant corner, the visitors took the lead. Kipre missed his header as the ball reached the far post, Gibson hooked a leg around Clarke, Walton saving his first effort, but the former Everton man was able to slide the rebound into the net to the delight of the travelling fans in the Cobbold Stand.
Town set about getting back on terms, Mehmeti doing well to force a corner as the game moved towards its final quarter of an hour. From the flag-kick, an unmarked Kipre stooped and headed wide.
In the 77th minute, Mehmeti cut in from the left and shot across the face and wide. That was the former Bristol City man’s last action, Akpom taking over as the number 10, while Furlong was replaced at right-back by Ben Johnson.
Town felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the 79th minute when a Davis shot was blocked by Lindsay, O’Shea’s header from the back post from Clarke’s left-sided corner having been stopped on the line. The ball ran loose and Cornell saved sharply at his post.
The Blues were getting up a head of steam and in the 81st minute, Hirst was played in down the middle, Offiah heading weakly back to Cornell, who took to the floor claiming a head injury despite there having been no contact with Hirst. Clarke was booked for his frustrated protests with the referee having been conned, not for the first time.
On 84, Hirst was played in on the left of the box by Taylor and lofted the ball over Cornell but Lindsay got back to hook it off the line.
Town kept up the pressure but with Preston continuing to defend resolutely but in the final minute, the Blues were awarded a penalty. Clarke brought the ball inside from the left and Pol Valentin tripped him. Referee Busby pointed straight to the spot.
After a lengthy delay in which six additional minutes were announced, Clarke slammed his 12th goal of the season past Cornell to the keeper’s right, his fourth penalty of the campaign and second in two weeks.
The Preston players surrounded the referee, complaining that Clarke had touched the ball twice as he slipped when striking the ball. Referee Busby waved away the protests, which continued on the touchline, but appeared to have little merit.
Having levelled, Town appeared to have a bit more zip about them and with the support getting behind them as they looked for a winner.
The Blues dominated the final minutes, Clarke feeling he should have been awarded a second penalty in the 98th minute after he burst into the area past two defenders and again looked to be tripped.
A subsequent Hirst shot and ball forward for Akpom from Clark were blocked, by Preston hands according to Town players and the fans behind the goal, before Kipre headed a cross from the right into Cornell’s arms when unmarked.
Town were continuing their push as the whistle blew, ending a frustrating afternoon, the Sir Bobby Robson Stand crowd making their thoughts regarding the refereeing known after a shambolic performance from Mr Busby, who despite being an experienced official spent the afternoon being conned like a rookie.
Without creating chances with great frequency until the end, the Blues had had enough opportunities to have claimed the lead before the visitors scored, but as at Sheffield United last week were unable to take them.
Preston made the most of poor defending at the corner to go in front with the Blues again not taking chances before Clarke netted his late penalty and the final flurry, which came too late. Having been awarded one penalty, referee Busby was never going to award a second.
The draw sees the Blues, who had won their last seven at Portman Road, drop to fourth, however, a point closer to leaders Coventry, who were beaten 2-1 at QPR, but with Middlesbrough, now level on points with the Sky Blues also seven points ahead. Hull City are up to third two points ahead of Town. Both the Blues and Tigers have a game in hand on the top two.
Town are next in action on Tuesday when they Portsmouth with a trip to Derby next Saturday.
Town: Walton, Furlong (Johnson 78), O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste (Taylor 65), Burns (Walle Egeli 65), Mehmeti (Akpom 78), Clarke, Azon (Hirst 46). Unused: Palmer, Greaves, Neil, McAteer.
Preston: Cornell, Offiah, Lindsay, Gibson, Valentin, McCann, Whiteman (c), Thompson, Small, Devine (Frokjaer 81), Jebbison. Unused: Walton, Nolan, Lewis, Mawene, Dobbin, Smith, Lukovic. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire). Att: 27,549.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
|
