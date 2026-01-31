Ipswich Town 1-1 Preston North End - Match Report

Saturday, 31st Jan 2026 17:21 Jack Clarke’s 92nd-minute penalty rescued a point as the Blues drew 1-1 at home to Preston North End. The visitors frustrated throughout and went ahead via Lewis Gibson on 72 after Town, who are down to fourth, defended a corner poorly. However, Clarke’s 12th goal of the season and fourth from the spot, the former Sunderland man having been fouled himself, grabbed a point for Town, who might have been awarded another penalty in the dying seconds when Clarke was again upended. Anis Mehmeti, who came off the bench during last week’s 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United, was handed his full debut as Town made five changes from the loss at Bramall Lane. Mehmeti came in as the number 10 with Leif Davis at left-back, Jens Cajuste in central midfield, Wes Burns on the right and Ivan Azon the central striker. Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli and George Hirst dropped to the bench, while Derby and Wrexham target Sammie Szmodics was absent from the 20-man squad. New signing Dan Neil was among the subs having signed on loan from Sunderland earlier in the week, while Chuba Akpom returned following his groin problem. Preston made four changes from the team which lost 4-0 at Middlesbrough last week with former Blues keeper Dai Cornell coming into the team for his first appearance of the season with Jack Walton dropping to the bench. First-choice number one Daniel Iversen is injured. Liam Lindsay came in at centre-half for Jordan Storey, who is suspended having been red-carded last week, and striker Milutin Osmajic also remains banned following his recent dismissal. Thierry Small and Jordan Thompson replaced Jamal Lewis and Lewis Dobbin, who were on the bench. New loan signing Milos Lukovic was also among the subs. Town began on the front foot but without creating an opportunity in the opening quarter of an hour with a couple of corners and a free-kick wide on the right, all taken by Mehmeti, coming to nothing. On 19, after the Lilywhites had half-cleared to just outside the area following a Blues attack down the left, Azor Matusiwa played a clever pass to Clarke in space, but the wideman’s shot flew well over. Within a minute there was a scare for Town at the other end, Small cutting a low ball across from the left and Daniel Jebbison turning first time towards goal but skipper Dara O’Shea got his heel in the way. In the 25th minute, following a Preston free-kick into the Town area, Mehmeti brought the ball out and played a superb pass into the path of Clarke breaking into the visitors’ box on the left. However, the ball got caught under the winger’s feet as he looked to bring it inside Odel Offiah and the chance was gone. Two minutes later, Davis launched a cross from the left which Burns headed back from deep on the right and Azon’s well-executed overhead from just inside the area kick flew into Cornell’s arms. Preston should have gone in front just before the half hour. Cajuste found Mehmeti with a pass inside the area but the Albania international was dispossessed and the Lilywhites broke quickly, Ali McCann playing a superb ball from not far outside his own area which sent Jebbison through on goal from halfway. Fortunately for the Blues and to the delight of the North Stand crowd, the ex-Sheffield United man put the beyond the advancing Christian Walton’s left post and wide. On 32, a Cedric Kipre pass over the top found Mehmeti in behind but with the linesman’s flag raised. Replays suggested it was very close but with the fans behind the assistant having made up their minds it was an incorrect call. A minute later, Cajuste shot not too far wide from the edge of the box from Davis’s pass. Referee John Busby subsequently booked Thompson for a late tackle on Darnell Furlong in the build-up. Preston were next to threaten, Alfie Devine cutting in from the right and shooting against a Town defender, then Lewis Gibson swept a low effort which Walton claimed down to his right. But it was still mostly Town and on 41 Furlong beat his man on the right, cut in and hit a low effort at Cornell’s near post which was blocked. Moments later, Cajuste was penalised for challenging the keeper as the Welshman punched away a cross, much to the annoyance of the home support, already unhappy with referee Busby for one or two earlier harsh decisions against their side. Two minutes later, Thompson, already booked, hauled Matusiwa to the ground as they awaited a throw on halfway, referee Busby speaking to both of them, although it was hard to see what the Dutchman had done wrong. Town were still pressing for the game’s opener as the half-time whistle came after two additional minutes. The Blues had been dominant throughout but without creating too many clear-cut chances, Clarke’s early effort wide and his opportunity when sent through by Mehmeti the best of them with Town also having been able to create little from set pieces in and around the area. At the other end, Preston had had the better chances on their rare forays into the Town box, most notably Jebbison’s one-on-one. The Blues made a change ahead of the second half, Hirst replacing Azon as the number nine. Preston struck the first shot of the second half two minutes after the restart, Devine shooting deep into the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand following a swift counter-attack down the right. On 50, McCann was booked for fouling Cajuste but with the Blues still having the ball and in a promising position. Town boss Kieran McKenna subsequently appeared to be yellow-carded for showing his frustrations at a lack of an advantage. A minute later, referee Busby again irked the Town players and support by failing to award a free-kick after Davis had been fouled deep in the Preston half. The visitors again broke quickly through Jebbison, who cut inside to Devine, who scuffed his effort well wide. Just before the hour mark, Burns chased a bouncing ball down the right to the byline and managed to get over a cross which Hirst was just unable to reach as he battled with Offiah. In the 62nd minute, Preston skipper Ben Whiteman was found in space 20 yards out from a cut-back from the left, Walton saving his shot down to his left and Davis half-clearing. A subsequent effort was blocked for a corner. Town’s display had lost its impetus with the Lancastrians getting more and more of a foothold and in the 65th minute the Blues swapped Cajuste and Burns for Taylor and Walle Egeli. Within a minute of the changes, Town had a great chance to go in front. Mehmeti was sent away in space on the right and sent over a low cross which Hirst took first time when he might have taken a touch and his scuffed effort against his standing leg bounced wide. On 71, Preston again broke on the Blues’ right through Jebbison after Davis had been dispossessed and the ball was cut into the middle to Devine, whose shot was tipped over by Walton. And from the resultant corner, the visitors took the lead. Kipre missed his header as the ball reached the far post, Gibson hooked a leg around Clarke, Walton saving his first effort, but the former Everton man was able to slide the rebound into the net to the delight of the travelling fans in the Cobbold Stand. Town set about getting back on terms, Mehmeti doing well to force a corner as the game moved towards its final quarter of an hour. From the flag-kick, an unmarked Kipre stooped and headed wide. In the 77th minute, Mehmeti cut in from the left and shot across the face and wide. That was the former Bristol City man’s last action, Akpom taking over as the number 10, while Furlong was replaced at right-back by Ben Johnson. Town felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the 79th minute when a Davis shot was blocked by Lindsay, O’Shea’s header from the back post from Clarke’s left-sided corner having been stopped on the line. The ball ran loose and Cornell saved sharply at his post. The Blues were getting up a head of steam and in the 81st minute, Hirst was played in down the middle, Offiah heading weakly back to Cornell, who took to the floor claiming a head injury despite there having been no contact with Hirst. Clarke was booked for his frustrated protests with the referee having been conned, not for the first time. On 84, Hirst was played in on the left of the box by Taylor and lofted the ball over Cornell but Lindsay got back to hook it off the line. Town kept up the pressure but with Preston continuing to defend resolutely but in the final minute, the Blues were awarded a penalty. Clarke brought the ball inside from the left and Pol Valentin tripped him. Referee Busby pointed straight to the spot. After a lengthy delay in which six additional minutes were announced, Clarke slammed his 12th goal of the season past Cornell to the keeper’s right, his fourth penalty of the campaign and second in two weeks. The Preston players surrounded the referee, complaining that Clarke had touched the ball twice as he slipped when striking the ball. Referee Busby waved away the protests, which continued on the touchline, but appeared to have little merit. Having levelled, Town appeared to have a bit more zip about them and with the support getting behind them as they looked for a winner. The Blues dominated the final minutes, Clarke feeling he should have been awarded a second penalty in the 98th minute after he burst into the area past two defenders and again looked to be tripped. A subsequent Hirst shot and ball forward for Akpom from Clark were blocked, by Preston hands according to Town players and the fans behind the goal, before Kipre headed a cross from the right into Cornell’s arms when unmarked. Town were continuing their push as the whistle blew, ending a frustrating afternoon, the Sir Bobby Robson Stand crowd making their thoughts regarding the refereeing known after a shambolic performance from Mr Busby, who despite being an experienced official spent the afternoon being conned like a rookie. Without creating chances with great frequency until the end, the Blues had had enough opportunities to have claimed the lead before the visitors scored, but as at Sheffield United last week were unable to take them. Preston made the most of poor defending at the corner to go in front with the Blues again not taking chances before Clarke netted his late penalty and the final flurry, which came too late. Having been awarded one penalty, referee Busby was never going to award a second. The draw sees the Blues, who had won their last seven at Portman Road, drop to fourth, however, a point closer to leaders Coventry, who were beaten 2-1 at QPR, but with Middlesbrough, now level on points with the Sky Blues also seven points ahead. Hull City are up to third two points ahead of Town. Both the Blues and Tigers have a game in hand on the top two. Town are next in action on Tuesday when they Portsmouth with a trip to Derby next Saturday. Town: Walton, Furlong (Johnson 78), O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste (Taylor 65), Burns (Walle Egeli 65), Mehmeti (Akpom 78), Clarke, Azon (Hirst 46). Unused: Palmer, Greaves, Neil, McAteer. Preston: Cornell, Offiah, Lindsay, Gibson, Valentin, McCann, Whiteman (c), Thompson, Small, Devine (Frokjaer 81), Jebbison. Unused: Walton, Nolan, Lewis, Mawene, Dobbin, Smith, Lukovic. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire). Att: 27,549. Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Oldschoolnumber9 added 17:23 - Jan 31

I really feel we need to mix up our tactics more, we are reliant on worldlies and pens a lot of the time. Could have won, could have lost. I think decent championship teams know how to setup against us. Need a number 9, yesterday. 6

ITFCSG added 17:25 - Jan 31

How many more shit performances are we going to produce to throw automatic promotion away with the most expensive squad in the EFL? Boro smashed this lot 4-0 last weekend yet we needed a last gasp penalty to draw with them at home. Hirst and Azon have proved to be not fit for purpose in the Championship. We take 10, 20 shots huffing and puffing to score one goal while other teams score against us with their first attempt. Whoever thinks a new 9 is not needed is either delusional or a budgie supporter. What b0llocks about starters and finishers, McK, I don’t see any difference with the subs except more sideways and backwards passing even in injury time. Wake up ffs 9

oioihardy added 17:26 - Jan 31

Blame the ref all you like . But if you dont finish your chances you dont win the game . ASHTON MCKENNA WAKE UP AND GET A 9 IN 6

bluesince76 added 17:30 - Jan 31

Hirst proved again not up to it need a quality striker before window closes. 7

pauldart added 17:30 - Jan 31

Positives - we got a point with persistence

Negatives - far too slow in our build up and only picked up tempo when almost too late. We have a few players who confidence is currently shot to pieces - E.g. Hirst, Egeli ..... Time to get behind them & not get on their backs.. We can still get top 2 but will need a good run and have to start with away form - crucial week coming up to see how the team react. KMK man managment needed in abundance now, he has come good before. COYB 3

55015Deltic added 17:31 - Jan 31

Ipswich poor once again can’t score but too many players upfront not up to it.

Wouldn’t play Hirst again for ITFC, no idea why McKenna pursues with him someone needs to ask him why??

Going up - no

3

Nottsblue66 added 17:32 - Jan 31

And next week we are (A) to derby who just smashed Bristol city 5/0 and they was (A)

I’ll get stick but I don’t fancy our chances against a on form derby county who are very good at home 0

AYACCA added 17:33 - Jan 31

We huffed and puffed but couldn't blow the house down. Frustrating game, good debut by Mehmeti, Burns looks Sharp and Jack Clarke worked hard all game. Shame we didn't win but as the stoics would say "no point worrying about something you can't control". 3

DifferentGravy added 17:34 - Jan 31

I appreciate that the Town players have learned, by rote, the tactics that Mckenna employs. But each game should be judged individually before, after, but most importantly, during the game. After 55 minutes we had created barely any chances. The play was slow, laborious and Preston were difficult to break down. Worse still, Preston looked the more threatening and had several chances to take the lead before they eventually did. At no point did we look as though we were going to win. It wasn't until the 77th minute, in desperation and being a goal behind, that we posted two players up front, began to mix up the play and move the ball quicker. Lo and Behold we begin to look threatening and start creating chances. Rather than recognising/acknowledging, earlier on in the game, that it simply wasn't working, Mckenna kept ploughing ahead with the same game plan. Aside from the last 7 minutes that was a difficult watch and not the first of this season.



Jack Clarke struggled against the physicality of his opponent but persisted and got his reward. Hurst missed a sitter but got into goalscoring positions. Matusiwa gave the ball away several times but broke the play up well and worked hard. Furlong fairly steady. That was about it.



Ref was awful. 5

55015Deltic added 17:37 - Jan 31

Not just playing poorly by some players, ITFC recruitment has been dreadful.

Smodics, Akpom, Azon, McAteer can’t play football.

Hirst has been our worst player for years. Absolutely appalling - can’t even do football basics but is paid a fortune….

We just arnt good enough and have spent £££ with no return.

McKenna can’t get the best of the new players- why?? 6

blueboy1981 added 17:37 - Jan 31

Said it before - stubborn One Trick Pony typical performance - and acceptable by far too many Happy Clappers ! 0

johnwarksshorts added 17:37 - Jan 31

I thought our tactics left Kipre exposed with Davies in and advanced position. Another frustrating performance. Hope we manage to get a Striker on deadline day because we need someone to score from open play or playoffs looking more lightly than automatics. 3

ThaiBlue added 17:37 - Jan 31

That was a very poor watch today.yes ref was poor but so we're we.need a striker asap as what we have is not good enough. 4

tomisamos11 added 17:41 - Jan 31

Blueboy, out of interest, what is Mckenna's One Trick you're regularly referring to? Do you even know? 0

Michael101 added 17:41 - Jan 31

Slag the referee . But happy to when he awarded a diabolical penalty. Just be thankful for that because I don't think we've ever scored if still playing now. 4

jas0999 added 17:41 - Jan 31

Fortunate to take a point after yet another very poor showing. With our resource and what we are paying KM, quite rightly the expectation is automatic promotion. We look miles off it. This performance, like last weeks, was very poor indeed. Too many errors at the back and the least said about our strikers the better. This was yet another lethargic, slow and often pedestrian performance.



Due to our very poor away form, we had to win this game and rarely looked like doing so. Yes, there have been some good performances this season, but overall it’s been very average. Look at Leicester - a dreadful side yet they beat us comfortably. Struggles to beat other teams. Far too many of these very disappointing days.



With our resource, is it really good enough going into February SEVEN points adrift of second? When we should be looking to win the league. Game in hand maybe, but it’s an away game, where more often than not we fail (see, Birmingham, Preston, Blackburn, Leicester, Oxford, Bristol, Sheffield etc). Clearly we MUST beat Portsouth and arguably take 10/12 points from our next four away games. Is KM up to it?



However, what’s more remarkable, is it’s 31 January. Unacceptable we haven’t signed a striker on a permanent basis (five loans is already far too many - no point having a sixth). MA and KM really need to buck up and get this sorted. No excuses. We MUST sign a striker. Hirst would sadly struggle to get a place in a League One club on current form. Azon doesn’t score goals.



Overall, bitterly disappointing. Both in terms of today and finding ourselves so far off the only acceptable outcome …. Automatic promotion. KM needs to do better. 7

inghamspur added 17:42 - Jan 31

Not having a goal scorer could be our downfall. What a disappointment Egeli is turning out to be. He just receives the ball on his left foot, cuts inside then passes it backwards. Appalling referee today. 3

TimmyH added 17:43 - Jan 31

Well the Spud Brothers do a number on us again...they defended well but there is something unconvincing about us, maybe a lack of flexibility in formation or general lack of tempo, one things for sure we rely heavily on Clarke or Philogene and feel the absence of Nunez has been felt.



A penalty saves the day but missed other chances again (mainly 2nd half) from Hirst and Kipre, have to say as well the risk and reward of having Davis so far forward certainly puts us in trouble fairly frequently as was shown today and led to their corner and goal.



Well a run of away games now which well might dictate how the rest of the season pans out relating to automatic promotion or worse. 2

ITFCMatt1 added 17:46 - Jan 31

Tomisamos11, I think the one trick is the fact he only has 1 tactic, all subs are likeforlike and we wonder why the subs don't make much of an impact. Why when we are losing do be bring on a rb for a rb?? Why does Hirst continue to be played when he has been awful ever since his pen first game of season?? McKenna doesn't want to leave his comfort zone and play a different tactic. We desperately need a 9 and Hirst isn't it 4

blueboy1981 added 17:49 - Jan 31

tomisamos11 …:. ???? - you’re seeing it every week. WAKE UP.

Or is ignorance bliss where you’re concerned ?? - only asking, not aspersing !! 1

G_2024_ITFC added 17:52 - Jan 31

That ref ruined the game and was ultimately the reason we didn’t win… however, if we are to be promoted we need to learn how to play against low block teams with some urgency and threat.

On a positive note, I think we showed some heart at the end and pushed forwards in a way we didn’t see for most of the game. Mehmeti looked threatening, Matusiwa, Kipré and Walton solid as always. If Hirst was confident he would’ve buried those two chances and he didn’t play poorly when we were feeding him, we should be backing him and the rest of the team.

I notice that blueboy is already on here with an obligatory comment about happy clappers and one trick ponies. I think that there’s only one one trick pony on this forum… -1

pauldart added 17:53 - Jan 31

Notts blue- Derby Home form is quite poor. Lost as many games as won 0

blueboy1981 added 17:56 - Jan 31

Promotion ?? - you’re having a LAUGH at this rate - and from the poorest level of Championship imaginable that is. 0

bluesissy added 17:56 - Jan 31

Top 2?...your having a laugh. At this rate we will be slipping out the playoffs...not good enough...not acceptable. 2

KMcBlue added 17:57 - Jan 31

I despair when we go a goal down, as this side cannot come back and win. Not negativity- but fact. At least we scraped a point this time 2

