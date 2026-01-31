McKenna: We Should Have Had Another Two Penalties

Saturday, 31st Jan 2026 18:25 Town boss Kieran McKenna felt the Blues should have been awarded two more penalties during their 1-1 draw with Preston North End at Portman Road. The Lilywhites went ahead through Lewis Gibson on 72, but top scorer Jack Clarke claimed a point for Town from the spot two minutes into injury time to take his tally for the season to 12, four of them penalties, more than anyone else in the Championship. However, the former Sunderland man, who had been fouled for that spot-kick, was shoved over again before the end, which manager McKenna thought ought to have resulted in referee John Busby awarding another penalty, as should an incident moments afterwards. Asked whether he believed his side should have been given another penalty, McKenna said: “I think we should have had another two, to be honest. The second one, the shove on Jack Clarke as he comes into the box, someone comes in and crashes into him from behind is a clear pen. “And for me, the one that came back to Jack Clarke and he tried to pop it round the corner to Chuba [Akpom] in the box, the midfielder’s there with his arm out and moves his arm towards the ball and knocks it away from Chuba, and the referee’s 10 yards away and staring straight at it. “A lot at the end of that game, there were two bits to the game. I take big, big, big positives in our reaction to going 1-0 down and the way that we pushed for the equaliser. “For me, what the players showed out there today, what the crowd showed when they stuck together in that adversity, for me it was a comeback win. We spoke about that this week and our need to react better to going 1-0 down. “I thought today the reaction was outstanding on the pitch and in the stands, and I’m disappointed that it didn’t end up with getting a win. “I thought the players gave everything to get that, but we have to take the positives from the point.” It wasn’t the first time the Blues have struggled to break down a team defending in depth, the Lancastrians having put in a similar display as they ground out a 1-0 victory over Town at Deepdale in August. “I think the context of the game was clear,” McKenna continued. “It’s difficult, it doesn’t matter if it’s at Portman Road today or it’s at Anfield, if it’s at Arsenal, if a team comes and defends really, really deep with a strong back five, putting an extra midfielder into the team. “They did a really good job, it’s not a criticism, they came with a game plan, defended really, really deep, had a good threat with [Daniel] Jebbison, you know they’re going to be a threat on their set plays, then it’s a big, big challenge and it’s hard. “It’s hard for the players and hard for the crowd because they want to see an open, exciting game but it’s probably not going to be that. “If you get the early goal, then possibly it might open up, but if you don’t it’s going to be difficult. “We didn’t pass that test today, that’s the reality. I think we did some good things in the first half, had some good situations, weren’t quite clinical enough. Also missed some moments to get the extra body in the box or to get across people in the box to go and get the goal. “But they also had a counter-threat through the game. We didn’t quite manage to ever get on top of that, their striker [Jebbison] running down the channels. “And then the real frustration was to concede from the set play because we’ve spoken a lot this year about giving ourselves 90-plus minutes to win the game and I think in that game, as much as you want to go for it and you’re thinking a lot about how we break the defence down, it’s really important to keep the clean sheet and then give yourself the whole game to win it. “So we’re really frustrated to concede the set play. I think there’s a lot that we can take from that part of the game. Of course, it’s not new but just because you’ve been through it before, it doesn’t mean that you can reflect on it and then you’re going to be perfect, it’s a work in progress. “I think we have made some good strides against deep teams, against back fives who defend really deep in the box. We didn’t manage to execute well enough today or control their threat as well as we would have liked, but we’ll reflect on that and the only thing to do on that is keep working to improve.” The Blues boss was pleased with Anis Mehmeti’s performance on his full debut for the club. “I thought he was a positive,” the Northern Irishman added. “It’s never easy coming into a new team and the context of a game like that as well is not easy because there’s certainly not loads of space for you to operate. “But some really good moments. A lovely pass for Jack Clarke in the first half, lovely pass for George Hirst in the second half, maybe two of our clearest chances. “I thought his counter-pressure was really, really good as well and he’s going to bring us good things, and I’m sure he’ll only improve as well.” McKenna says striker Ivan Azon was subbed at half-time as he was feeling unwell: “He had a really back headache.” Regarding forward Sammie Szmodics, a target of Derby and Wrexham, being left out of the squad, he added: “There’s not too much change from what we said yesterday. There’s been some offers, nothing that the club sees as acceptable. If that doesn’t change, he’ll be here come Tuesday. “But we thought in light of that and a few other things, it was better to go with the other players today.” Photo: TWTD



TimmyH added 18:29 - Jan 31

Clutching at straws Kieran...having to rely on supposed penalties, we had a few chances 2nd half and not being clinical (yes that word again) but for the majority of that game just simply not enough energy and tempo exerted...it feels like it's been like that for the last few games actually. 2

Nottsblue66 added 18:29 - Jan 31

Omfg and he is happy in how the the team played (really) lost for words same crap out of his mouth 1

Mark added 18:36 - Jan 31

Maybe, but we should have won without needing penalties. Preston are a big physical team and defended really well.



Let's sign a new striker on Monday to give us as boost, otherwise I am concerned we won't catch the top two. 7

number8 added 18:46 - Jan 31

That is what managers do pump up disappointment and bring down jubilation. In the middle of what they do lies the truth. 1

blueoutlook added 18:49 - Jan 31

Blame the ref all you like Kieran but if we don’t take our chances we aren’t going to win. My god if you and Ashton can’t see we need a striker then you are both blind. Most expensive squad in the league and blo0dy powder puff most of the time. We will be lucky to get top 6 at this rate. 0

UEFAblue added 18:52 - Jan 31

KM clearly watched a different game to me!

We were slow, predictable and have shown yet again that NONE of these players are good enough for the premiership. Playoffs, at best, is where we’ll end up unless changes in tactics and personnel are made. 5

herfie added 18:53 - Jan 31

The appalling and outrageously unprofessional performance from the ref aside, our efforts against a well organised and determined opposition served only, once again, to highlight our short-comings when faced with a low block etc. Not sure why, with the talent we have, we just don’t seem able to play a quick passing game, with the emphasis on getting the ball forward, exploiting opposition’s wide areas - as opposed to slow play, making it easy for teams to defend in depth, whilst catching us on the break. Something that seems to elude KM’s coaching abilities!







KMcK has not yet managed to find an effective coaching soloution to



























2

jas0999 added 18:57 - Jan 31

KM is being paid a PL salary so perhaps no surprise he is making PL manager excuses. Sadly, as he demonstrated last year, he’s not a PL manager (see NINE straight home defeats).



I can only hope this delusional and defensive interview (clearly watching a different game to me - making great strides against these type of teams - laughable) is after MA - directed by the board - have explained in no uncertain terms that with the level of investment, being fourth in the championship at this stage of the season is nowhere near good enough. Especially considering how poor this league is. Time for KM to earn his money, starting with not blaming the ref but for once having a plan B rather than like for like subs every single week. Better still … sign a ruddy striker! -1

PhilsAngels added 19:04 - Jan 31

We should be scoring from open play, not relying on penalties. The ref made it quite clear from early on that he would give us very little.



The way Preston narrowed the width when we had the ball meant that inverted wingers are not way in these types of games. Not shooting from distance and constantly trying to walk the ball into the box, which is packed is not going to work either.



Balls to run onto behind their lines was our best option but we do so little of this. passing around compacting the play area, along with the width being shrunk just meant we made very little room for ourselves to play in.



Honestly did not think we were ever going to score. Two disappointing performances and you cant keep blaming the ref.



Away games now, and those performances have not been convincing either. Could we see ourselves slip further down the table, with a number of teams starting to put a late run together.



My goodness we miss Nunez and Jaden. Really do need a striker. I know when your out of luck, your out but Hirst is just poor.



Move onto Tuesday. 0

RetroBlue added 19:08 - Jan 31

Penalties or not, our game plan remains painful slow and oh so predictable, as it has been most of the season, and last. That's coaching and tactics, firmly in McKenna's court i feel. 1

pauldart added 19:09 - Jan 31

Agree number 8 , that's exactly my thoughts. 0

RetroBlue added 19:11 - Jan 31

....and Im not holding my breath regarding a striker coming in either - or what position McKenna would choose to play him in, if we did manage to get one. The man is obsessed with the #10 role ! 0

AYACCA added 19:18 - Jan 31

Best manager since Burley, hope he stays a long time and builds something like Robson and Burley did. 1

boysof1981 added 19:18 - Jan 31

Relying on penalties as he has no idea how to get the team to play against teams like Preston. Can’t believe he’s said he’s happy with the play. We may be in the play offs at the moment but this season performances on the whole have been poor. 0

BlueMoon added 19:21 - Jan 31

The inability to counter the low block is the same, laborious, side-to-side football we’ve seen since before the League 1 ‘click’. I love Kieran and think his presence has elevated us massively (obviously) but, please, don’t trust ‘the process’ every time - dare to try something daring even occasionally. We as fans appreciate that - try something; shoot; miss the target but don’t feel you have to walk it into the net every time.



Burns & Mehmeti off was a backwards step today. New striker and Philogene back ASAP pls.



Got back to 1-1 and still no urgency.



“Running towards a sideways/ backwards pass”



1

armchaircritic59 added 19:25 - Jan 31

I think what KM has said here, must be for public consumption only. If he actually believes the above, he saw a very different game to me. In fact, if Preston had anything about them up front, they could well have won it. Something you can say for one or two other sides in the Championship!



As for the penalties, the one we got looked marginal, the other two, not for me, and we really shouldn't be here discussing the need for them anyway. 2

chepstowblue added 19:42 - Jan 31

In my 52yrs of watching this bl**dy awful sport, I didn't think any of the three were penalties!! 0

