Humphreys and Chaplin On Target

Saturday, 31st Jan 2026 21:42

Blues pair Cameron Humphreys and Conor Chaplin were on target for their loan clubs this afternoon.

Humphreys netted his first goal for Huddersfield Town in the 89th minute to claim a 3-2 victory at Peterborough United.

The 22-year-old was making his fifth appearance for the Terriers since joining them on loan earlier this month, former Blues forward Marcus Harness assisting Humphreys’ goal and also the West Yorkshire side’s second of the day.

Huddersfield are sixth in League One having won all three matches since former Town academy midfielder and coach Liam Manning took over as boss.

Chaplin, who will stay on loan for the rest of the season, scored his first goal for Portsmouth since rejoining his hometown club on loan as Pompey, who the Blues travel to face on Tuesday, beat West Brom 3-0 at Fratton Park. It was the 28-year-old’s first goal for Portsmouth since October 2018.

Photo: Matchday Images