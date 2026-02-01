Town Women Travel to Newcastle Aiming to Build on Last Week's Point

Sunday, 1st Feb 2026 09:49

Ipswich Town travel to face Newcastle United at Gateshead International Stadium (KO 2pm) this afternoon looking to build on last week’s impressive home draw against Bristol City (KO 2pm, live on YouTube.

Interim-manager David Wright was in charge of a WSL2 game for the first time as the Blues drew 1-1 with the Robins, who earlier in the season had hammered them 7-0 at Ashton Gate.

“Really pleased with the performance in terms of the discipline of it because we knew Bristol City are a really good side and you can see they’re really well coached,” Wright told Town TV.

“We knew they were probably going to have a lot more of the ball than us and that was a part of being disciplined, but also still being really dangerous.

“Moments when the ball did turnover, we countered really, really quickly and created a lot of good goalscoring chances.”

This week has seen Town add signings four and five of the window, defender Kenzie Weir has come in on loan from Everton and winger Ava Baker from Birmingham City on the same basis.

“Kenzie is a centre-half, so it gives us more strength and depth in that centre-half position. Really, really composed, defends the box really well,” Wright continued.

“Ava, off the wings, really quick, really direct winger, so they’re two really good players added to the squad.

“They’ve settled in great. Full credit to the girls and the group, they’ve welcomed all the new players in really, really well, and the quicker they settle, the quicker we'll see the best of them.”

When the sides met in East Anglia in November, Newcastle won 4-1. Reflecting on today’s match against the Magpies, who are currently fifth in WSL2 with Town still bottom, four points behind 11th-placed Portsmouth but having played one fixture fewer, Wright said: “It’s going to be a tough game, a really tough game, but we go there full of confidence.

“We’ll train well this week, we’ll prep well and we’ll go into that game full of confidence and ready to perform at a high level.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Ruby Seaby has joined FAWNL South Lewes on loan for the rest of the season.

Photo: Matchday Images