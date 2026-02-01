Walton: We All Want to Push Each Other

Sunday, 1st Feb 2026 12:02 by Kallum Brisset

Town goalkeeper Christian Walton knows Alex Palmer is continuing to breathe down his neck as the pair battle for a place in Kieran McKenna’s starting XI.

Walton has kept an impressive nine clean sheets in 19 league starts since coming into the side in October following a calf injury for Palmer that was picked up in the Blues’ home defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Palmer returned to fitness in early December, though, and has had to make do with starting the last 10 Championship matches on the bench and only making an appearance in the FA Cup tie against Blackpool.

Walton, whose form saw him rewarded with a new two-and-a-half-year contract at Portman Road on Wednesday, is not taking his position for granted.

“The last couple of months he’s been back,” he said. “I was the same when he was playing and Butts [David Button] is the same, we all want to push each other. Competition for places throughout the team is good so it’s all positive.

“I never had any doubt in that. I’ve trained well, been professional throughout and worked really hard. That’s all I can do, I’ve tried to be a good professional about the place and it gets its rewards.

“I didn’t want to be anywhere else, I always wanted to be here. It was a no-brainer for me, I’m delighted to get it signed.”

While Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Preston North End was ultimately a disappointing result that leaves Town seven points off the top two, one positive was the performance of new arrival Anis Mehmeti.

The attacker made his full debut against the Lilywhites having been signed from Championship rivals Bristol City, and Walton has been impressed with his early impressions.

He said: “He’s always been a challenge when we’ve played against Bristol City. He’s a top player at this level and he’s a great addition to the group.

“His professionalism from what we’ve seen is top and he’ll fit in really well here. He’s going to be a big character for us.”

On fellow new signing Dan Neil, Walton added: “A top player at this level. A really exciting player for us and I'm sure he’s going to do really well here.”

Town now begin a challenging February calendar that features five away matches in succession, beginning with Tuesday’s trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth.

Walton admitted he has never known the calendar to be so extreme, but that he and the rest of the Blues squad will be relishing the chance to put a run together.

“Looking forward to it,” the 30-year-old said. “It’s always nice to play there, it’s a good ground, a well-supported club, and I imagine we’ll be taking a lot of fans as we always do. It will be a nice game for us and one we were looking forward to in January. It will be the same on Tuesday night.

“It’s an enjoyable one to take on for the whole group. It’s different, probably not many players have experienced that much travelling in a month because I don’t think I have.

“It’s one to enjoy, take on the challenge and be ready for it. We’ve got a lot of games and a lot of points to play for so I’m looking forward to it.”

Photo: Matchday Images