Egan Not in Town's Sights

Sunday, 1st Feb 2026 14:45

Hull City central defender John Egan is not in Town’s sights ahead of Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline, we understand.

Widespread reports this morning linked the Blues and West Ham United with the 33-year-old Republic of Ireland international with Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic stating his hope that the former Sheffield United and Burnley man would remain at the MKM Stadium.

However, Town have not made an enquiry regarding Egan and are not looking to add him to their squad.

It had been believed that Egan was viewed as a potential addition earlier in the window if youngster Elkan Baggott were to move out on loan.

But, as reported on Friday, manager Kieran McKenna now expects the Indonesia international to remain at Portman Road for the second half of the season and no approach was made for the Hull defender.

Photo: Imago Images Sports