Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Egan Not in Town's Sights
Sunday, 1st Feb 2026 14:45

Hull City central defender John Egan is not in Town’s sights ahead of Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline, we understand.

Widespread reports this morning linked the Blues and West Ham United with the 33-year-old Republic of Ireland international with Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic stating his hope that the former Sheffield United and Burnley man would remain at the MKM Stadium.

However, Town have not made an enquiry regarding Egan and are not looking to add him to their squad.

 It had been believed that Egan was viewed as a potential addition earlier in the window if youngster Elkan Baggott were to move out on loan.

But, as reported on Friday, manager Kieran McKenna now expects the Indonesia international to remain at Portman Road for the second half of the season and no approach was made for the Hull defender.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Gforce added 14:56 - Feb 1
Surprise Surprise !
Roll on this time tomorrow,when we can hopefully all cheer up a bit ,when that new striker walks through the door !
Fingers crossed .
3

Linkboy13 added 15:07 - Feb 1
Surely this is just a rumour another average championship player that wouldn't improve our team or squad.
2

RetroBlue added 15:38 - Feb 1
I should bloody hope not. We NEED a STRIKER!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026