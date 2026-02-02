Town Confirm Runham Signing
Monday, 2nd Feb 2026 11:20
Town have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Chelsea forward Frankie Runham on loan.
Runham will go into John McGreal and Chris Casement’s U21s squad with the deal understood to include an obligation for a permanent switch in the summer and a buyback clause.
“I’m delighted to be at this massive club,” Runham told the club site. “I’ve had a good youth career so far and I’m now looking forward to continuing my progress at Ipswich Town.
“It’s a huge club that are doing well at the minute in Premier League 2 and in the Championship, so I see the club’s going in the right direction and I feel it’s the right place to give me the right pathway in my career.”
Runham is yet to make a senior appearance, although has appeared for Chelsea’s U21s in the Vertu Trophy twice this season.
An England U15, U16 and U18 international, Runham joined Chelsea aged eight and operates primarily wide on the right but is also versatile and can play across the frontline or in central midfield. He is also a free-kick specialist.
Town have looked to add players from big clubs such as Chelsea to their U21s squad over the last few seasons with Somto Boniface and Tudor Mendel also having previously come through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, the latter having subsequently spent a year at Anderlecht.
Photo: ITFC
