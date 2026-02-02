Stevenage Confirm Doherty Signing
Monday, 2nd Feb 2026 15:02
Stevenage have confirmed youngster Ryan Doherty’s move to the Blues
The 17-year-old joins John McGreal and Chris Casement’s U21s squad, the clubs having agreed a low six-figure fee plus add-ons.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Doherty told the Town official website.
“Knowing there was interest for a little while, I knew this is where I wanted to go for the next step of my career. I’m really happy to be here.
"Walking around the training ground and Portman Road, I really do see myself here and I’m buzzing to start.”
Doherty broke into Boro’s first team last season in the EFL Trophy, when he gecame the club’s youngest-ever outfield player, later having a spell on loan in non-league with Potters Bar Town.
This term, the central midfielder has made eight appearances, including two League One starts and one sub appearance, attracting the interest of a number of clubs, reportedly Bournemouth and Birmingham in addition to the Blues.
Doherty, who joined Stevenage’s youth set-up as an U9, was a second-year scholar and signed a pro deal with Stevenage after he turned 17 in August.
Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.30 - Writ Chefs by The_Flashing_Smile
Well I know we weren’t good enough. And we can’t blame the ref, John Busby, for everything. But he was terrible, and this poem is mostly blaming him. So sue me.
McKenna's Men Part Three: A Bridge Too Far? by Edmundo
The final (for now) part of a look at Kieran McKenna's (and let's be honest, many others') incomings during the season just gone.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.29 - Soft Balls In A Steel City by The_Flashing_Smile
One of those days when everything goes wrong, but my overall feeling was of being dragged down to the Blades’ level and bullied into submission. Not helped by the ref. Or his watch in the first half. Or missing gilt-edged chances. Or luck. Or a quiet crowd getting fired up. Or Wilder’s antics. Just an absolute mess in every sense.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.28 - Iván Azón, Cursed by The_Flashing_Smile
Poor old Iván. You’ve got to feel for the guy, haven’t you? He doesn’t seem to be doing a lot wrong, in fact this was probably his best game. But he just gets no luck in front of goal. Quite the opposite in fact. This time it was an almost unexplainable save that denied the Spaniard.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.27 - More Pitch Problems For Rovers by The_Flashing_Smile
I was surprised at how many times Blackburn players kicked the ball into touch in this game. A different kind of pitch problem to the rained off game at their place…
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]