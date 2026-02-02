Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Stevenage Confirm Doherty Signing
Monday, 2nd Feb 2026 15:02

Stevenage have confirmed youngster Ryan Doherty’s move to the Blues

The 17-year-old joins John McGreal and Chris Casement’s U21s squad, the clubs having agreed a low six-figure fee plus add-ons.

“I can’t wait to get started,” Doherty told the Town official website.
“It’s a privilege to sign for such a big club.

“Knowing there was interest for a little while, I knew this is where I wanted to go for the next step of my career. I’m really happy to be here.

"Walking around the training ground and Portman Road, I really do see myself here and I’m buzzing to start.”

Doherty broke into Boro’s first team last season in the EFL Trophy, when he gecame the club’s youngest-ever outfield player, later having a spell on loan in non-league with Potters Bar Town.

This term, the central midfielder has made eight appearances, including two League One starts and one sub appearance, attracting the interest of a number of clubs, reportedly Bournemouth and Birmingham in addition to the Blues.

Doherty, who joined Stevenage’s youth set-up as an U9, was a second-year scholar and signed a pro deal with Stevenage after he turned 17 in August.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC



algarvefan added 15:42 - Feb 2
First one to say 'but we need to sign a striker' is idiot of the week!!!!!
5

ITFCMatt1 added 15:44 - Feb 2
but we need to sign a 9 :-)
1

cressi added 15:58 - Feb 2
A young Steve Sidwell or Alan Ball
0

RobITFC added 16:05 - Feb 2
League 1 appearances at 17 n, must have something , sounds a good prospect.
1

Karlosfandangal added 16:11 - Feb 2
Roll on 2030 ……what a team Town could have
1

Robert_Garrett added 16:14 - Feb 2
Find them early and play them early then sell for a massive fee?
0

BotesdaleBlue added 16:30 - Feb 2
I always love a punt on a youngster. I look forward to tracking his progress in the months and hopefully years ahead. Welcome to Ipswich Town Ryan.
0


