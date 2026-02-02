Stevenage Confirm Doherty Signing

Monday, 2nd Feb 2026 15:02

Stevenage have confirmed youngster Ryan Doherty’s move to the Blues

The 17-year-old joins John McGreal and Chris Casement’s U21s squad, the clubs having agreed a low six-figure fee plus add-ons.

“I can’t wait to get started,” Doherty told the Town official website.

“It’s a privilege to sign for such a big club.

“Knowing there was interest for a little while, I knew this is where I wanted to go for the next step of my career. I’m really happy to be here.

"Walking around the training ground and Portman Road, I really do see myself here and I’m buzzing to start.”

Doherty broke into Boro’s first team last season in the EFL Trophy, when he gecame the club’s youngest-ever outfield player, later having a spell on loan in non-league with Potters Bar Town.

This term, the central midfielder has made eight appearances, including two League One starts and one sub appearance, attracting the interest of a number of clubs, reportedly Bournemouth and Birmingham in addition to the Blues.

Doherty, who joined Stevenage’s youth set-up as an U9, was a second-year scholar and signed a pro deal with Stevenage after he turned 17 in August.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC