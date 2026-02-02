Szmodics Joins Derby On Loan
Monday, 2nd Feb 2026 21:30
Town have confirmed that forward Sammie Szmodics has joined Derby County on loan for the rest of the season.
TWTD revealed earlier this evening that the 30-year-old was closing in on a loan switch to the Rams, a deal sheet having been submitted prior to the 7pm deadline with the clubs having been unable to agree a fee for a permanent move. It’s understood it’s a straight loan with no obligation or option to buy in the summer.
Wrexham, who like Derby made an approach last week, failed to progress their interest, while we understand there were other Championship sides keen on a deadline-day loan.
Szmodics has had a frustrating season with Town due to injury and illness but recently returned to the team and scored his first Portman Road goal in the victory over his old club Blackburn Rovers.
The Blues signed Anis Mehmeti from Bristol City with the Albanian international able to operate as a number 10, where Szmodics has played this season, as well as on the left side of the attack.
Szmodics, who joined Town from Blackburn for £9 million in the summer of 2024, will hope to play and score regularly for the Rams as he looks to win a place in the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of a possible World Cup finals appearance in the summer.
The one-time Colchester youngster won’t be available to play against the Blues when the sides meet at Pride Park on Saturday.
Szmodics’s departure was the only outgoing business on what was generally a quiet deadline day at Portman Road.
The Blues are reported to have made a number of offers to Millwall for 24-year-old winger Femi Azeez, however, claims Town were prepared to break the Lions’ transfer record to make the signing are believed to be wide of the mark. It’s likely Azeez was viewed as a potential replacement for Szmodics.
Town’s only new deadline-day recruits were the expected additions of U21s players Ryan Doherty from Stevenage and Frankie Runham on loan from Chelsea.
Central midfielder Doherty, 17, joins on a permanent basis, while forward Runham, 19, is initially on loan but with the move set to be made permanent in the summer if an option is triggered.
Town had looked for a senior striker over the course of the window but ultimately brought no one in to add to their existing number nine options, George Hirst, Ivan Azon and Chuba Akpom.
It’s understood a number of potential new attacking recruits were put to manager Kieran McKenna but the Blues boss felt none were better than the players already at his disposal.
Town made two senior signings during the window, Mehmeti for an initial £3 million from Bristol City and midfielder Dan Neil on loan from Sunderland.
Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Kalvin Phillips joined Sheffield United on loan from Manchester City.
