Furlong: It's a Tough Schedule But We're Looking Forward to It

Tuesday, 3rd Feb 2026 09:44 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Darnell Furlong says he is looking forward to the challenge of a travel-heavy February as the Blues begin a busy month on the road.

Following Saturday’s match with Preston North End at Portman Road, Town now face five successive matches away from home beginning with tonight’s rearranged Championship match at Portsmouth.

During that time, the Blues will travel more than 1,700 miles in just three weeks, including two trips to Wrexham on consecutive weekends in league and FA Cup.

Furlong, who has been virtually an ever-present since his arrival having started each of the last 11 league games, insists Town are as prepared as they can be for February’s calendar.

“We’re used to it in the Championship and the Christmas period is exactly the same,” he said. “It’s just a case of getting on with it. As footballers, people sometimes forget we love playing games.

“Whether they’re away or at home, it’s a tough schedule but we love playing football matches so the more the better sometimes.

“Every player wants to play every game, but sometimes there’s strength and conditioning coaches that know better than you do. That’s sometimes something you have to accept. It is what it is, you just have to try and make sure you’re ready for every game and whatever happens, happens.

“Whenever I’ve played, I’ve just tried to do as best as I can. I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of games and I’ll continue to try and do that. Hopefully we can move forward with more points.

“We have to do our things right in travel and our preparation as we always do, and we’ll look forward to it. I suppose that sums up the Championship having five away games in a row. We’re looking forward to it and just try to get as many points as I can.

“Over Christmas, it’s the same thing — lots of games and lots of points can catapult you up or you can drop down. It’s one game at a time and we’re just looking forward to it.”

Furlong has been a crucial member of Town’s strong defensive unit in recent months, where the Blues have consistently been ranked among the division’s lowest for goals conceded.

In addition, building up attacks from the base of the field has been an important part of Kieran McKenna’s style, and Furlong admits that is an aspect of their game that is often the focus in training.

The 30-year-old said: “We do a lot of work on it. The boys were practising it before I was even here, and since I’ve been here it’s something that we practise a lot.

“We’re slowly getting better, it’s great to see people recognise improvement and we’ll keep trying to do that.

“We always have confidence in our teammates so it’s just about sticking to our principles and believing in it. Just because we lose a game, it doesn’t change anything.

“There’s still confidence in everyone around you, what you’re doing and how you’re trying to go about games and we’ll keep doing that.”

Behind the back four, Christian Walton has been one of the Championship’s leading goalkeepers since he replaced the injured Alex Palmer in the starting XI in October.

The Cornish shot-stopper was rewarded for his impressive form with a new contract last week that will keep him at Portman Road until the summer of 2028.

“A great keeper, we’ve got many a great keeper here,” Furlong lauded. “It was Palms at the start of the season and Christian now. It’s great to have such confidence in what’s behind you as a back four and long may it continue.

“That’s important if you want to do things in a season and be where you want to be at the end. Clean sheets are great, it’s not a given that you’re going to get it and it’s something you always work towards. When we get them, we’re very happy, but we don’t take them for granted.”

December saw Town ramp up their pursuit of the Championship’s automatic promotion places, with two victories in the month against league leaders Coventry City.

During the away tie that the Blues won 2-0, there was a notable battle throughout between Furlong and in-form winger Ephron Mason-Clark.

On the tussle, the former West Bromwich Albion man said: “It is what it is, he’s a very good player. Before the game I’m aware of that, go out here and try and do my best to stop him because I know that will help the team. A great couple of battles, but that’s in the past now and it’s onto the next.

“You go out there, you both want to win. Both are giving everything and maybe overstepping the line a little bit, some people would say. You shake hands at the end and that’s it, you move onto the next.

“Two great results against a great team and opposition. Every game is as hard as it is, just because we beat top-of-the-table twice, there’s other games that will be just as hard even though they’re not at the top of the league. It’s just about our usual prep and getting ready for the game.

“Consistency, not getting too high when you win, not getting too low when you lose, and cracking on.”

Away from the football pitch, Furlong has regularly discussed his passion for motorsport and his love of Formula One.

He provided his prediction for the upcoming season that starts next month, as well as revealing that fellow full-back Leif Davis shares a similar level of intrigue.

Furlong said: “He’s actually really into Formula One as well so we talk quite a lot about it. Different interests from different people in the squad, so it’s nice to have something that you enjoy outside of football to take your mind off things.

“This season, I’ve heard a lot about Mercedes and George Russell. If I had to put my money on something, it would be George Russell to be strong this year for the Drivers’ Championship.

“I’m really looking forward to it, it’s nice for me to be able to watch on a Sunday and switch off from football.”

Photo: TWTD