Portsmouth Game Postponed Again

Tuesday, 3rd Feb 2026 11:16 Town’s Championship game at Portsmouth has been postponed for a second time with the Fratton Park surface waterlogged following overnight rain. The match was initially called off four hours before kick-off on January 4th due to a frozen pitch and now the restaging has similarly been put paid to by the weather. A statement on the Town website reads: “Following heavy overnight rain, this evening’s game away at Portsmouth has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. “The decision was made following an agreement between the two clubs this morning, along with the EFL, with the Fratton Park pitch unplayable. “The club pushed the EFL for a decision to be made as early as possible in order to give fans clarity regarding travel for this evening’s fixture. “This was especially important given the events of last month, when the original staging was called off at late notice due to a frozen pitch, with supporters already en route to Portsmouth. “Following these conversations, a decision has been made to postpone the game. Further details regarding a rearranged date will be communicated in due course.” The game is the third involving the Blues to either have been postponed or abandoned this season following the first match at Fratton Park and the fixture at Blackburn Rovers in September which was curtailed after 80 minutes as the pitch had become unplayable due to heavy rain. This second postponement at Portsmouth will add to Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton’s frustrations regarding the standard of pitches in the Championship. Speaking at December’s PLC AGM in the wake of the Ewood Park abandonment, Ashton told shareholders that the club has been lobbying the EFL to introduce a minumum standard. “We’ve made legal representation to the league and to the relevant football authorities about investment in pitches,” he said. “I think we’ve seen a number of times this season where we’re all spending multi-millions of pounds on football players when actually I think there should be a minimum criteria on pitches. “At the start of each season, we have to have electrical tests and certificates to make sure that the floodlights are up to standard because if the floodlights just go in a game, what’s going to happen? Same with the pitch. So we have made a representation.” He added: “We think there needs to be a minimum investment and criteria set at the start of each season to prevent that [the abandonment].” Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



lanceh73 added 11:20 - Feb 3

Not again!!! 2

BYRNE_16 added 11:20 - Feb 3

Wow they just don’t want to play us do they! 1

fraybentos added 11:20 - Feb 3

This is getting ridiculous 8

Bluearmy_81 added 11:23 - Feb 3

Joke club 3

Braintreeblue62 added 11:25 - Feb 3

crazy.... the EFL sjhould impose sanctions on Portsmouth.

10

Jugsy added 11:28 - Feb 3

Totally unacceptable at this level. 13

BangaloreBlues added 11:32 - Feb 3

Ha!

I was wondering about this... Just ten minutes ago, I couldn't remember if the original game was postponed due to a frozen pitch or waterlogged, so I checked... It said frozen, so I thought, "we'll be alright tonight then"!

Then I opened TWTD...

You just can't make this up! 5

RetroBlue added 11:33 - Feb 3

Pompey are taking the piss 7

Linkboy13 added 11:34 - Feb 3

Thought they had floodlights. 1

tractorshark added 11:36 - Feb 3

Absolute joke. Another day’s holiday wasted. It’s not just the travel expenses that are the issue here.

They should be embarrassed. Oh and Bishop injured. Joke of a club 4

robfriday added 11:38 - Feb 3

Echo the comments above and feel bad for the fans that have travelled or plan to do so. Our away fans are top notch and deserve better than this.



On the plus side, 4 away games in a row is better than 5… 2

Barty added 11:38 - Feb 3

We should be awarded the 3 points 5

foot_kick_ball_goal added 11:41 - Feb 3

Kind of happy about that. Just got back from a work trip after only 4 hours sleep, and wasn't looking forward to trying to stay awake until the final whistle around 11pm.

Plus, last time this match was postponed we won the next 3 games. So fingers crossed eh? 0

planetblue_2011 added 11:42 - Feb 3

Unbelievable an utter joke! Was just getting ready to leave for the game & called off again for a second time. Thanks Portsmouth you really do employ some good ground staff! Surely for a championship club they have the gear to put over pitches to make it playable.

Peed off isn’t the word right now 2

Stato added 11:42 - Feb 3

the week of 15th march looks earliest opportunity 0

55015Deltic added 11:43 - Feb 3

Poor Club no investment bit of a backwater….

Likely to affect us going forwards as we will get further adrift no doubt…

Portsmouth should have points be awarded to opposing Team - hopefully people haven’t left Ipswich yet. Might help as x 5 away but games in hand have a habit of catching up with you…..

Put 3rd team out for Cup game and discard Cup for rest 2

RobITFC added 11:47 - Feb 3

Surely the EFL need to look at these teams/grounds that are not fit to deal with rain! Either spend money on your drainage or get penalised? 6

grow_our_own added 11:47 - Feb 3

They really, really want Colby Bishop to play against us, don't they?



Seriously, why Championship clubs can't spend a few grand on a rain cover, and deploy it before heavy rain is forecast is beyond me. 2

barrystedmunds added 11:51 - Feb 3

I blame KMcK; clearly another one of his shortcomings!!!

1

Bazza8564 added 11:52 - Feb 3

Portsmouth's pitch aside, this is at least reducing our away fixtures to 4 overall 3 league, and assuming it gets pushed forward a decent amount of time, make our run a bit more manageable. Suggest maybe putting it into April when it's warmer and drier! 1

cantona11 added 11:55 - Feb 3

There has to be a fine coming their way surely it's not exceptable!! two game there postponed due to the weather do they have a weather app they should make allowances for it but to be honest we probably said yes just call it off as I would suit us they are in form atm like they did the first game with loads of players out we might have a striker in by the next game lol 0

Karlosfandangal added 11:57 - Feb 3

If Portsmouth got to the Premiership they would go bankrupt with all the things needed to meet Premier League requirements 1

Kitman added 11:59 - Feb 3

Just glad I hadn't set off yet.... 0

FelixBlue4 added 11:59 - Feb 3

At this point the game should be played at Portman Road 0

JewellintheTown added 12:02 - Feb 3

You'd have thought being a coastal town they'd be used to how to deal with water by now, frozen or not. Twice against the same club in the same season, both water/ ice related? Suspicious.



0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments