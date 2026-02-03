Town Women Make Sixth Signing

Tuesday, 3rd Feb 2026 15:21

Ipswich Town Women have added their sixth signing of the January window to their squad, 18-year-old Nelly Las having joined on loan from WSL Leicester City.

Kettering-born Las, who will wear the number 15 shirt, operates as a right winger or right wing-back having initially joined the Foxes’ youth set-up aged nine, before later returning at 13 following a spell playing for boys’ side Beaumont Park.

An England U17 and U19 international, Las was named in the Team of the Tournament at the 2024 UEFA Women's U17 Championship in Sweden as the Young Lionesses finished runners-up.

“I’m excited by the opportunity and am looking forward to getting to know my new teammates,” she told the club site.

“The set-up here looks great and I think it’s important to be somewhere which has everyone pushing towards the same goal.

“I would describe myself as an aggressive full back who likes to go forward and make things happen, and I hope to bring that into the games during my time here.”

Town’s new women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “Nelly is an England youth international and, despite being so young, already has a lot of experience in top-level environments.

“She’s a strong all-round player who adds important depth and quality to the group. We’re really excited that she’s chosen to join us and her versatility, work rate and understanding of the game will be a real asset as she continues to develop.”

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC