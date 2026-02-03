Town Women Add Seventh Signing
Tuesday, 3rd Feb 2026 17:32
Ipswich Town Women have made their second signing of deadline day and seventh of the transfer window, midfielder Malaika Meena having been brought in on loan from Bristol City.
The 22-year-old, who was brought up in Slough, was with the Arsenal and Chelsea academies, before moving to the US and Wake Forest University in North Carolina where she spent three and a half years.
Meena, who was returned to England and joined the Robins in January 2025, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, and since then has made 21 appearances for the West Country side, nine this season.
“I’m so excited to be here,” she told the club site. “I think it’s an exciting project and I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.
“I want to help the girls move up the table and I can’t wait to get out there to help build on the past two performances.”
Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “Malaika is an England U23 international who has consistently shown her quality at WSL2 level with Bristol City.
“She’s an outstanding all-round, box-to-box midfielder with the energy, athleticism and game intelligence to influence matches at both ends of the pitch.
“Her ability to compete, cover ground, and contribute in and out of possession will add real strength and balance to the group during the second half of the season.”
Malaika, who will wear the number 26 shirt, represented England at youth levels and last season was called into the U23s.
Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC
