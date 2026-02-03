Loanee Earl Returns to Arsenal

Tuesday, 3rd Feb 2026 19:27

Town Women’s midfielder Maddy Earl has returned to parent club Arsenal, her season-long loan with the Blues having been cut short.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Colchester, made five starts and three sub appearances for the Blues, scoring the only goal of her time at the club in the 5-0 FA Cup win at AFC Portchester, also picking up an assist and winning the Baller of the Round award for her display in that match.

The England U17 and U19 international previously had spells on loan with Sheffield United and Bristol City.

Photo: ITFC