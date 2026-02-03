Millwall Boss Neil Praises Chairman For Rebuffing Town Bids

Tuesday, 3rd Feb 2026 20:58

Millwall boss Alex Neil has confirmed the Lions turned down Town bids for winger Femi Azeez in the closing days of the transfer window.

News emerged yesterday that the Blues had made a number of offers for the 24-year-old, the last of which some reports claim would have been a new record sale for the South Londoners.

But Millwall, one place and one point behind the Blues although having played a game more, refused to sell the former Northwood, Wealdstone, Hanwell Town (loan), Reading and Bracknell (loan) man.

“What it shows is we recognise how important Femi’s been to our team,” Neil told NewsAtDen.

“Ipswich are one point ahead of us currently. So it’s not as if we’re sitting in 12th, and we need to cash in.

“We’ve had a great season so far, and we’re continuing to have a great season, and I think keeping Femi certainly strengthens our hand.

“[Chairman] Jimmy [Berylson] deserves huge amounts of credit for sticking to his guns and allowing Femi to stay with us to the end of the season. We’re hoping that that’s going to pay dividends for him, for us, for everybody between now and the end.”

A year ago Millwall sold Romain Esse to Crystal Palace for a record £14.5 million fee.

“I think the biggest difference now is probably that we’ve got numerous assets right across the team,” Neil said, reflecting on why one deal was given the green light and the other not.

“I’m sure there were other players that would have had the opportunity to go elsewhere. There was certainly interest in other players we’ve got.

“But we spoke about it at length. There are times where it’s right to sell for the club, it’s right to sell for the player, and there are times where we need to focus on what we are trying to do at this moment in time, and whether we feel is better for the next short period of time to the summer.

“We feel we’ve got a great opportunity where we can go and do something quite special, and we want to try and give ourselves the best chance.

“It doesn’t mean that because we’ve done that, it’s going to happen, but it certainly helps. It gives us better options in terms of more depth, more strength, and hopefully keeping our best players for the remainder of this season.”

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect