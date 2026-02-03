Town Women Sign Forward Ademiluyi

Tuesday, 3rd Feb 2026 21:55

Ipswich Town Women have signed forward Princess Ademiluyi on loan from New Jersey-based National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Gotham FC on a deal which runs to December 2026.

The 19-year-old, the Blues’ eighth addition of the transfer window and third of deadline day, started her career with West Ham having joined them aged 12, making her WSL debut in May 2023.

Gravesend-born Ademiluyi moved on to Charlton on loan in 2024/25, before joining Gotham in September last year and making a loan switch to Fort Lauderdale within days.

Ademiluyi has won 11 England U19s caps, scoring six goals, and was a member of the squad at the 2025 UEFA Women’s U19 Championship, netting in the opening match against the Netherlands.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Ademiluyi told TownTV. “I’ve heard great things about the club and I’m happy to be here and to be getting the ball rolling officially. Everyone is hard-working and the drive is there, so it’s an environment I feel like I fit into.

“I’ve had some great experiences over the last few years and I’ve matured in a lot of ways, which I’m now hoping to bring here. I can’t wait to meet the rest of the team and get started.”

Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “We’re delighted Princess has chosen to join us until December.

“She’s a completely different profile of striker to what we already have and will allow us to add a new dimension to our game. She’ll bring a different type of threat in the final third, which gives us more variety in how we can attack.

“Having already gained significant experience at WSL level and, coming from an elite environment in the NWSL, she arrives with a strong understanding of high-performance demands and that experience will be a real benefit to us as a group.”

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC