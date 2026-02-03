Town Women Sign Canadian International Keeper

Tuesday, 3rd Feb 2026 22:09

Town Women have made their ninth signing of the transfer window, Canadian international Lysianne Proulx having joined on a permanent basis from Juventus.

The 26-year-old, the fourth addition of deadline day, comes in on a deal which runs until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Quebec-born Proulx spent her college career with Syracuse Orange before moving on to Canadian club FC Laval, prior to spells with Torreense in Portugal, Melbourne City in Australia, Bay FC in the US and then on to Juventus in 2024, Le Bianconere winning the Serie A Femminile title in her first season.

Capped three times by Canada, Proulx was part of the squad at the 2023 Women’s World Cup without making it onto the field.

“Everything happened really quickly and I’m excited for this new adventure and a new experience,” she told the club site.

“England is somewhere I always wanted to come and play so I’m excited to get things started.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I’ve been told great things about the league. I have good reflexes, am good at one-v-one situations and like to play with my feet.

“I like to think of myself as an aggressive goalkeeper. I’m excited to meet the rest of the team and to get started.”

Technical director Sean Burt added: “Lysianne brings a wealth of experience and will be a tremendous addition to our goalkeeping department.

“She’s an outstanding goalkeeper whose knowledge and composure will raise standards across the group. Her experience at the highest level will be invaluable, particularly in big moments, and she’ll play an important role both on and off the pitch.

“We really wanted to bring in more competition to the goalkeeping department and we’re delighted Lysianne has joined us.”

Proulx will join up with her new teammates once she receives international clearance and her visa.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC