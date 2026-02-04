Portsmouth Chief: Groundstaff Couldn't Have Done Anything More

Wednesday, 4th Feb 2026 13:23 Portsmouth chief executive Andy Cullen has insisted his club did everything possible to try to ensure yesterday’s staging of their now-twice-postponed game against the Blues went ahead. The game succumbed to a waterlogged pitch at 11am yesterday, the original fixture having been called off four hours before kick-off on January 4th due to a frozen pitch. There has been some scepticism among Town supporters - some serious, some less so - that Pompey may not have overly stretched themselves on either occasion given the lengthy list of injury absentees going into both dates and with their deadline day additions not having been signed in time to play in Tuesday’s match. But Cullen says the Fratton Park pitch has been hit by significantly more rainfall than had been anticipated during a busy January schedule with Tuesday’s game the first they had been forced to postpone due to a waterlogged pitch for 13 years. “I think we are victims of what’s happening at the moment in terms of the rainfall on the south coast, with wet warnings over the last few days,” Cullen told the Portsmouth News. ‘We’ve had three matches in 10 days and the team has worked really, really hard. The average rainfall in January over the last five years is 90mm. The rainfall this January has been 205mm - nearly double-and-a-half of the rainfall we would normally expect. “The ground was totally saturated. We all live in Portsmouth, we know it’s a low-lying island by the sea with a water table which is really, really high. So rain gets here really, really quickly and there's nowhere for it to run off to. “All three of our home games since January 25th were potentially under threat. We had Southampton, West Brom and then Ipswich. “Over the last 10 days we had aerated the pitch, taking it to the depth of four inches so it could assist with faster draining, which also helps with root development. “We brought in an Air2G2 machine which uses pressurised air which de-compacts the soil and helps with drainage. “We brought that machine in after Southampton and have been using it constantly. Before the West Brom game, after it, over the weekend and on Monday. “We also brought in boundary blotters, which remove the surface water. We had those ready to go on Tuesday morning ahead of the game, but it was no use because we couldn't actually use them until the rain had stopped. “In addition, we brought in an additional two pitch lights to help with the pitch’s recovery. The team probably spent the best part of nearly 300 hours on the pitch in the last 10 days between them - but the weather has defeated us in the end.” Cullen added: “The forecast was brutally correct, it just wasn’t going to be feasible to get the game with the guidance from the professionals, who are the ground staff. “While it wasn’t a decision we wanted to make - we wanted to get the game on - it just wasn’t going to happen. The groundstaff couldn't have done anything more.” Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bazza8564 added 13:26 - Feb 4

Fair enough, youve at least cancelled it on time this time around. And who wants 5 away games on the bounce.

Moving on.... 2

redrickstuhaart added 13:30 - Feb 4

But not a simple cover? Unbelievable. 0

Runner added 13:39 - Feb 4

Well, thats all right then, as long as you think you done enough.

Strange how most everyday people think you are talking a load of s***. -1

Runner added 13:39 - Feb 4

Well, thats all right then, as long as you think you done enough.

Strange how most everyday people think you are talking a load of s***. -1

JewellintheTown added 13:40 - Feb 4

Might be the incentive they need to get a proper pitch put in now.

With all the millions on players, the bare minimum should be a proper draining pitch to play on. Its not like other clubs near sea level, including Ipswich, have that problem in this division. They're 2-4m above sea level, ours is about 6-7m and a bit more inland. Southend, Grimsby and Hull are 3-5 M and hardly ever had flooding. 1

BeachBlue added 13:42 - Feb 4

How about instead of talking about the ground staff you invest in some proper drainage? 1

LandOfMickyStockwell added 13:46 - Feb 4

Blackburn Rovers: It's the river!



Pompey: Hold my beer, It's near the sea!



All things known to everyone. 0

Paulc added 13:47 - Feb 4

I've seen people suggesting covers as a solution a few times. Where do you want the rain that hits the covers to go exactly? It's not cricket, you can't push it to the outfield.



I get it's annoying, and do agree there should be a minimum standard of drainage at this level of the game. I do however, beleive all theses conspiracy theories that Pompey are deliberately trying to get games called off a bit far fetched. As Bazza has said at least they gave plenty of notice this time to lessen the impact on some (not all, before you start crying) travelling fans. 1

RIPbobby added 13:48 - Feb 4

I don't have much of a problem with the match being postponed. I bet they are happy that their TV game was not postponed.



It's good for us too as I think it gives Phillogene and Nunez time to get fit. Smile peeps. 0

OldFart71 added 13:48 - Feb 4

Given that we are told that global warming is to blame and that we have had and can look forward to winters being wetter and summers being hotter shouldn't all football clubs and farmers etc be looking at what can be done to alleviate these problems.

As I have also said under Marcus Evans the club was allowed to be run down. The football authorities should install regulations that enforce certain standards for each division. They do now for the Premier League with VAR and facilities for press. It should go further to encompass all Leagues and if a club cannot come up to the standard then they will be demoted into a lower League where the standards are lower.

Owners should be made to provide money to adhere to these standards. If they cannot or do not they shouldn't be allowed to purchase a club. 0

Monkey_Blue added 13:53 - Feb 4

My criticism would be of the very poor drainage as I was chatting to someone I know who lives in Southsea yesterday(not a town or Pompey fan) and he said tinned been absolutely chucking it down for about 24 hours. Fratton Park is a flea market stadium that made ours prior to the takeover look magnificent. There should be standards for clubs in the Championsip jist as much as there are in the lower leagues if they want to get in the EFL 0

Cavendish_Blue added 14:04 - Feb 4

OldFart71



It's shocking that the EFL and PL can insist upon Press galkery upgrades , but ignore substandard pitches. 0

bluelad7 added 14:14 - Feb 4

I think, if a team postponed twice the game should be played at the other teams ground. 0

wischip added 14:15 - Feb 4

They should have got Ted in from the Fast Show. At least he was always fixing the drainage in the lower field for Ralph. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:36 - Feb 4

We had to make a lot of new changes to the back rooms and pitch at Portman road to be able to play in the premier league there should be some kind of minimum standard for the championship as well. Undersoil heating and decent drainage or a cover should really be pre requisites. It’s 3 games we’ve had postponed it’s embarrassing 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments