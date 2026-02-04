Szmodics: I Couldn't Turn Down Chance to Work With Eustace Again

Wednesday, 4th Feb 2026 15:00

Town forward Sammie Szmodics says the prospect of playing under his former Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace was something he couldn’t turn down, the Republic of Ireland international having completed a loan move to Derby in the dying moments of the January transfer window.

The Rams had made an offer to the Blues understood to have been in the region of £3 million but with Town holding out for nearer to £6 million.

Wrexham had showed interest towards the end of last week but ultimately opted to bring in alternative options, while other Championship clubs were also keen on a loan.

With the Blues having paid Blackburn £9 million for the 30-year-old 18 months ago, it always looked difficult for the clubs to find common ground regarding a permanent switch and in the end all parties had to accept a loan was the only way the move could progress before the window closed.

Szmodics, who has spent much of the last year out injured, will still have two seasons left on his Town contract in the summer.

“It was intense, but ultimately got what Derby wanted and I wanted, to come here and get some games and finally we got it done,” he told RamsTV.

“I heard about [the interest] in early January, nothing really concrete, and then I only found out a couple of weeks ago or maybe 10 days ago when the first bid went in.

“And that’s when I let Ipswich know it was something that interested me, whether it was a permanent or a loan or a loan with an obligation, it was something that I wanted to do, to come and work under the boss again and thankfully it just got done in time.”

Explaining why the switch was attractive, the one-time Colchester and Peterborough man added: “I played my best football under the manager and under Gards [Matthew Gardiner] and Keith [Downing, assistant managers] and it was an opportunity to come and work with them again.

“And a club like Derby, the size of the club and the ambitions this season, were something I couldn’t turn down.”

Szmodics scored 15 goals in 20 games under Eustace at Ewood Park during a season in which he picked up the Championship Golden Boot, bagging 33 goals in all competitions.

“I think it was just the confidence he instilled into me and the free role he gave me,” Szmodics continued.

“He echoed that coming to Derby. He’s going to give me the same role and give me that confidence and, hopefully, I can just hit the ground running and carry on that form.”

As well as the staff, Szmodics has played with eight of his Pride Park teammates at previous clubs, most notable former Town loanee Lewis Travis, who moved to Derby from Blackburn in the summer.

“Trav’s one of my best mates in football and it was another reason I wanted to come to Derby, to link and play with him again,” he added.

“When I was there he left to go to Ipswich, now I’ve left Ipswich to come back and be with him, so it’s a relationship we’ve got on the pitch but it’s also a healthy relationship off it as well.”

Reflecting on his 18 months with the Blues, in which he scored five times in 22 starts and 17 sub appearances, most of that football in the Premier League, he said: “I really enjoyed Ipswich but I just know that I’ve worked with this manager before and I know what this manager can get out of me.

“And when an opportunity like that comes around, and they don’t come around often, it’s something that I’ve got to take control of.”

Photo: Matchday Images