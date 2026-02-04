Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Szmodics: I Couldn't Turn Down Chance to Work With Eustace Again
Wednesday, 4th Feb 2026 15:00

Town forward Sammie Szmodics says the prospect of playing under his former Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace was something he couldn’t turn down, the Republic of Ireland international having completed a loan move to Derby in the dying moments of the January transfer window.

The Rams had made an offer to the Blues understood to have been in the region of £3 million but with Town holding out for nearer to £6 million.

Wrexham had showed interest towards the end of last week but ultimately opted to bring in alternative options, while other Championship clubs were also keen on a loan.

With the Blues having paid Blackburn £9 million for the 30-year-old 18 months ago, it always looked difficult for the clubs to find common ground regarding a permanent switch and in the end all parties had to accept a loan was the only way the move could progress before the window closed.

Szmodics, who has spent much of the last year out injured, will still have two seasons left on his Town contract in the summer.

“It was intense, but ultimately got what Derby wanted and I wanted, to come here and get some games and finally we got it done,” he told RamsTV.

“I heard about [the interest] in early January, nothing really concrete, and then I only found out a couple of weeks ago or maybe 10 days ago when the first bid went in.

“And that’s when I let Ipswich know it was something that interested me, whether it was a permanent or a loan or a loan with an obligation, it was something that I wanted to do, to come and work under the boss again and thankfully it just got done in time.”

Explaining why the switch was attractive, the one-time Colchester and Peterborough man added: “I played my best football under the manager and under Gards [Matthew Gardiner] and Keith [Downing, assistant managers] and it was an opportunity to come and work with them again.

“And a club like Derby, the size of the club and the ambitions this season, were something I couldn’t turn down.”

Szmodics scored 15 goals in 20 games under Eustace at Ewood Park during a season in which he picked up the Championship Golden Boot, bagging 33 goals in all competitions.

“I think it was just the confidence he instilled into me and the free role he gave me,” Szmodics continued.

“He echoed that coming to Derby. He’s going to give me the same role and give me that confidence and, hopefully, I can just hit the ground running and carry on that form.”

As well as the staff, Szmodics has played with eight of his Pride Park teammates at previous clubs, most notable former Town loanee Lewis Travis, who moved to Derby from Blackburn in the summer.

“Trav’s one of my best mates in football and it was another reason I wanted to come to Derby, to link and play with him again,” he added.

“When I was there he left to go to Ipswich, now I’ve left Ipswich to come back and be with him, so it’s a relationship we’ve got on the pitch but it’s also a healthy relationship off it as well.”

Reflecting on his 18 months with the Blues, in which he scored five times in 22 starts and 17 sub appearances, most of that football in the Premier League, he said: “I really enjoyed Ipswich but I just know that I’ve worked with this manager before and I know what this manager can get out of me.

“And when an opportunity like that comes around, and they don’t come around often, it’s something that I’ve got to take control of.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



ITFC_1994 added 15:12 - Feb 4
For all of our bad transfer business in the last few windows, losing Sammy doesn't bother me at all.

Sounds a like he's digging out KM here a bit....

Sometimes it's not just down to the manager "to get stuff out of you" and he might need to look in the mirror.... he was given so many opportunities here but his finishing was generally poor- which I'm not sure the manager can be blamed for.

Glad he's back with his mate trav (who seems like one of the biggest w@nkers in football)
1

Gforce added 15:20 - Feb 4
Agree with the above,definitely an unconscious dig at Mckenna in there.
I wonder which team he will be cheering for on Saturday ?
1

ellaandred added 15:33 - Feb 4
He'll be spending a long time sitting down.
0

blueboy1981 added 15:40 - Feb 4
We’ll now see the Real Sammie once again - of course, played to his strengths !
-1

grubbyoik added 15:48 - Feb 4
Mckenna teams do not seem to set up well for strikers.. they dont seem to ever prosper.. unlike no 10s and wingers.. it seems to be a sacrifical position for the benefit of others .. not the other way round.. which must be frustrating considering the ridgid way Mckenna likes his teams to play..
0

RetroBlue added 16:04 - Feb 4
I think Szmodics will potentially be firing Derby right up the table now. Terrible loan from us to a rival. McKenna and his " system" is the main problem i feel, not the numerous non firing strikers.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026