Town Women to Face Southampton at Portman Road

Wednesday, 4th Feb 2026 15:18

Ipswich Town Women will return to Portman Road when they face Southampton in WSL2 on Saturday 28th March (KO 12.30pm).

A women’s match at Portman Road during the March international break has become a regular fixture over the past two seasons with the Blues beating Chatham 5-0 two years ago and Plymouth 3-1 in the last campaign.

Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said: “We are really excited to announce that Ipswich Town Women will return to Portman Road again this season.

“Our past two women’s team fixtures here have been a great success, with crowds of more than 10,000 watching the girls beat Chatham Town and Plymouth Argyle.

“We hope to see the supporters turn out in their numbers once again as we aim for another record-breaking day at Portman Road.”

Town Women, now with David Wright interim charge, made nine signings during the January transfer window as they look to climb out of the one relegation spot in WSL2.

They have drawn 1-1 at home to Bristol City and at Newcastle United in the last two weeks and on Sunday they travel to take on Portsmouth, who are one place and three points ahead of them with an identical goal difference as it stands.

The lower tiers in all stands and the middle tier of the West Stand will be open for the match with ticketing details here.

The fixture has been scheduled for 12.30pm to allow fans to support Non-League Day later in the afternoon.

Photo: TWTD