Town Set to Sign Keeper Bilokapic

Wednesday, 4th Feb 2026 16:30 Town are set to sign 23-year-old free agent goalkeeper Nick Bilokapic following his departure from Peterborough United, TWTD understands. Australia U17 and U23 international Bilokapic is being brought in to play in the U21s squad as an overage keeper and won’t be with the first team other than for involvement in warm-ups on matchdays. Camperdown, New South Wales-born Bilokapic began his career with Sydney United 58 in his home country before moving on to Huddersfield’s academy in 2020/21. The 6ft 5in tall glovesman made six starts and one sub appearance while with the Terriers and also spent time out on loan with Hartlepool, where he started twice. In July 2023, Bilokapic joined Peterborough and went on to make 61 starts for Posh, two this season, despite having being transfer-listed last summer. He left London Road by mutual consent on Tuesday and will join the Blues as a free agent until the end of the season. Bilokapic’s uncle Paul Bilokapic is a twice-capped Australia international midfielder, while his father Jerry is currently a youth technical director at Sydney United 58. The Blues currently have young keepers Henry Gray and Woody Williamson out on loan at Harrogate Town and Eastbourne Borough respectively. Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



bluelad7 added 16:32 - Feb 4

Play him as a number 9 please…..joking! 5

Beattiesballbag added 16:40 - Feb 4

Well that must have put alot of peoples minds at rest, knowing we have managed to sign another keeper. 6

WalkRules added 16:40 - Feb 4

Does he have a decent shot on him? Asking for a friend. 4

Maltster added 16:47 - Feb 4

As the management, by not shining a striker, have decided to have two seasons in the championship we may need a young keeper to replace those who decide to leave 0

tetchris added 16:54 - Feb 4

Decent height for a goalie 1

PortmanTerrorist added 16:55 - Feb 4

I must admit that by this point my understanding of our transfer strategy is non-existent. All I can definitely remember from a while back is Ashton telling us that we could not as a Club waste any window in our efforts to catch up with Premier League clubs. I guess that concept is dead, or perhaps (something I have been pondering) they are losing trust in McKenna and are unwilling to give him more resources either because they know he is going in the Summer, or because he keeps telling us that players need 6 months to bed in !? We may never know 0

cypruspete added 17:08 - Feb 4

Is this some sort of joke? Last thing we need atm 1

LeightonBuzzardBlue added 17:09 - Feb 4

Slightly confused where this leaves Slicker and Gray when they return from loan 1

blueboy1981 added 17:18 - Feb 4

Recruitment has become a JOKE !!

Defies belief. What is going on ? - the Question has to be asked. -2

Nutkins_Return added 17:19 - Feb 4

Ffs the news section comments kill me....stuff like "the last thing we need". He's an available keeper presumably to cover our out on loan keepers while they are out on loan getting experience! What isn't needed about that.



Would people actually prefer we don't sign anyone or make any hires in the club because it's not a first team striker. Well let's just down tools everywhere else now because we didn't get a striker.



People just get off on moaning/finding an angle to criticize the club. Or just generally can't comprehend some basics. 1

NthQldITFC added 17:29 - Feb 4

I think maybe some people need to read the whole story? 0

