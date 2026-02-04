Town Set to Sign Keeper Bilokapic
Wednesday, 4th Feb 2026 16:30
Town are set to sign 23-year-old free agent goalkeeper Nick Bilokapic following his departure from Peterborough United, TWTD understands.
Australia U17 and U23 international Bilokapic is being brought in to play in the U21s squad as an overage keeper and won’t be with the first team other than for involvement in warm-ups on matchdays.
Camperdown, New South Wales-born Bilokapic began his career with Sydney United 58 in his home country before moving on to Huddersfield’s academy in 2020/21.
The 6ft 5in tall glovesman made six starts and one sub appearance while with the Terriers and also spent time out on loan with Hartlepool, where he started twice.
In July 2023, Bilokapic joined Peterborough and went on to make 61 starts for Posh, two this season, despite having being transfer-listed last summer. He left London Road by mutual consent on Tuesday and will join the Blues as a free agent until the end of the season.
Bilokapic’s uncle Paul Bilokapic is a twice-capped Australia international midfielder, while his father Jerry is currently a youth technical director at Sydney United 58.
The Blues currently have young keepers Henry Gray and Woody Williamson out on loan at Harrogate Town and Eastbourne Borough respectively.
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
