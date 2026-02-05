Youth Cup Tie at Hill Dickinson Stadium

Thursday, 5th Feb 2026 11:07

Town U18s’ FA Youth Cup fifth round tie at Everton will be played at Hill Dickinson Stadium, it has been confirmed.

The Blues will travel to the North-West on Thursday 12th February with the game kicking off at 7pm.

The tie will be Town’s first visit to Everton’s new home at any level.

The Toffees played their fourth round tie against West Ham, which they won in a shootout following a 2-2 draw, at Goodison Park having won 3-2 against Millwall at the Den in round three.

The Blues, who won the trophy in 1973, 1975 and 2005, beat Bromley 2-1 in their fourth round tie at Hayes Lane, having also been drawn away at Sheffield United in round three when they beat the Blades 3-1.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters