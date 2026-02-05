Matusiwa Nominated For PFA Player of the Month

Thursday, 5th Feb 2026 13:48

Blues midfielder Azor Matusiwa has been nominated for the PFA Championship Player of the Month award for January.

The Dutchman, who started all five of Town’s Championship games during the months, is shortlisted alongside Derby’s Ben Brereton-Diaz, Alan Browne of Middlesbrough, Hull City striker Oli McBurnie, Wrexham’s Sam Smith and Kenny McLean of Norwich City

Voting is open now here.

Photo: Matchday Images