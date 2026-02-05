Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Matusiwa Nominated For PFA Player of the Month
Thursday, 5th Feb 2026 13:48

Blues midfielder Azor Matusiwa has been nominated for the PFA Championship Player of the Month award for January.

The Dutchman, who started all five of Town’s Championship games during the months, is shortlisted alongside Derby’s Ben Brereton-Diaz, Alan Browne of Middlesbrough, Hull City striker Oli McBurnie, Wrexham’s Sam Smith and Kenny McLean of Norwich City

Voting is open now here.

Photo: Matchday Images



Stato added 13:54 - Feb 5
A better leader than Oshea who normaly looks lost when we go behind and a better player who is played every week because he is so much better than our other optiins and not just because he has the captains armband
-5

PhilsAngels added 13:59 - Feb 5
Voted
1

goperryrevs added 14:39 - Feb 5
Lovely Stato, nice to turn a great positive into another dig at one of our players.
1

oldbri added 14:44 - Feb 5
Voted.
0

Bazza8564 added 15:01 - Feb 5
Done, fabulous little player
0

Barty added 15:04 - Feb 5
Well deserved nomination. Azor is one helluva player and at £8m a bargain.
0

BobbyBell added 15:06 - Feb 5
If no one lese says it I will. Well done MA and KM in bringing this talented player to Portman Road. Undoubtedly worth much more now that we paid for him.
1


