Stoke Visit on Sky
Thursday, 5th Feb 2026 16:28

Town’s game against Stoke City at the the bet365 Stadium will be screened live on Sky Sports Football.

The match will still be played on Tuesday 10th March but now with an 8pm kick-off.

The visit to the Potters is the only Town game on Sky between 6th and 11th March.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



