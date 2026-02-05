Leicester Deducted Six Points
Thursday, 5th Feb 2026 17:06
Leicester City have been deducted six points for breaching Premier League financial rules.
The sanction relates to profitability and sustainability regulations for the three-season period to the end of 2023/24 with two further charges for failing to cooperate and failing to submit their accounts on time.
The Foxes, who are able to appeal the decision, which was made by an independent disciplinary commission with the EFL implementing the sanction, are now very much in the relegation dogfight, the deduction putting them down to 20th in the Championship, out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
A Leicester statement reads: “It is with disappointment that Leicester City acknowledges the independent commission’s decision and the club will use the time available to consider its next steps.
“While the commission’s findings significantly reduced the unprecedented scale of the sanction originally sought by the Premier League, the recommendation remains disproportionate and does not adequately reflect the mitigating factors presented, the importance of which cannot be overstated given the potential impact on our sporting ambitions this season.
“We appreciate the commission’s agreement with the club’s position that compliance for FY24 [financial year to 2024] should be assessed over a 36-month period – an important point both for the period in question, but also in providing the club with certainty on its PSR/P&S compliance for FY25.
“The panel also agreed there were no aggravating factors which should be applied to the sanction, which is something the club had maintained throughout, and acknowledged the club demonstrated a positive trend in its finances in FY24.
“We are now reviewing the decision in full and considering the options available to us. We remain committed to engaging constructively and ensuring that any action is fair, proportionate and determined through the appropriate processes.”
Leicester were relegated from the Premier League along with the Blues last season.
Photo: Matchday Images
