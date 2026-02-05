Leicester Deducted Six Points

Thursday, 5th Feb 2026 17:06 Leicester City have been deducted six points for breaching Premier League financial rules. The sanction relates to profitability and sustainability regulations for the three-season period to the end of 2023/24 with two further charges for failing to cooperate and failing to submit their accounts on time. The Foxes, who are able to appeal the decision, which was made by an independent disciplinary commission with the EFL implementing the sanction, are now very much in the relegation dogfight, the deduction putting them down to 20th in the Championship, out of the relegation zone on goal difference. A Leicester statement reads: “It is with disappointment that Leicester City acknowledges the independent commission’s decision and the club will use the time available to consider its next steps. “While the commission’s findings significantly reduced the unprecedented scale of the sanction originally sought by the Premier League, the recommendation remains disproportionate and does not adequately reflect the mitigating factors presented, the importance of which cannot be overstated given the potential impact on our sporting ambitions this season. “We appreciate the commission’s agreement with the club’s position that compliance for FY24 [financial year to 2024] should be assessed over a 36-month period – an important point both for the period in question, but also in providing the club with certainty on its PSR/P&S compliance for FY25. “The panel also agreed there were no aggravating factors which should be applied to the sanction, which is something the club had maintained throughout, and acknowledged the club demonstrated a positive trend in its finances in FY24. “We are now reviewing the decision in full and considering the options available to us. We remain committed to engaging constructively and ensuring that any action is fair, proportionate and determined through the appropriate processes.” Leicester were relegated from the Premier League along with the Blues last season. Photo: Matchday Images



Chondzoresk added 17:10 - Feb 5

And don’t do it again, naughty boys, slap wrists. 2

BlueRaider added 17:16 - Feb 5

Lucky to get away so lightly given how devious they've been in avoiding charges in the past couple of years 8

StowTractor added 17:17 - Feb 5

I assumed they had already applied the points deduction to themselves over the course of the season, apart from when they played us that is.

At the start of the season I thought if they did get a points deduction it would help us get promoted, instead it is helping that lot up the road avoid relegation.



Hull must have done something wrong to get a transfer embargo, perhaps they should be deducted 6 points too?? 1

Gforce added 17:18 - Feb 5

Should of been 12 points! 2

RobITFC added 17:23 - Feb 5

Is that all ? Hope the cheats go down! 1

Cafe_Newman added 17:28 - Feb 5

Well, that's buggad up any chance of me winning any prediction leagues I've entered. Even worse, it's buggad up any chance of justice being served. Seriously, where the deterrent? 1

Cookieboy added 17:32 - Feb 5

Don't understand Finance rules, but it seems top brass attacks the weakest !!!

Man City, Chelsea etc etc 3

BotesdaleBlue added 17:33 - Feb 5

Very fortunate to get just the six points deduction in my opinion. It should have been 10-12 points deduction I feel, given their history of obfuscation and their non-cooperative stance, taken with the investigating league bodies, which I remember being previously reported. 3

WhoisJimmyJuan added 17:41 - Feb 5

If it had been applied on last seasons PL, would we have moved up a place and got a bit more wedge? Or am I overthinking it 0

Stato added 17:41 - Feb 5

As I saud at the time why dud we give Leicester £12m ? If we had given 3 ir 4 million for a player who might fetch close to 12m then perhaps fair enough. Astonishing strategic error even if you sit in the camo of loving McAteer. -1

Edmundo added 17:41 - Feb 5

They deliberately dodged this due to bad governance by the EFL. Should be 10 points, but let's see them appeal and get 3. 2

DistantBlue added 17:54 - Feb 5

You can't help feeling that they were some how waiting for the moment when such a deduction wouldn't actually have much effect. 2

Mark added 18:00 - Feb 5

We wait years for this and it ends up benefiting Norwich! 1

runningout added 18:11 - Feb 5

something smells with these point deductions 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:13 - Feb 5

Exactly the amount of points I expected deducted from Leicester, from the toothless administrators, and I see someone has managed to turn the article into an anti Kasey McAteer post. Some just never give up. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 18:20 - Feb 5

Foxes forum, while they are angry at the management letting them down, think they have dodged a bullet. 0

