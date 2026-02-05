Academy Schoolboy McLoughlin Added to England U15s Squad

Thursday, 5th Feb 2026 19:58

Academy schoolboy Tommy McLoughlin has been added to the England U15s squad, joining his Blues teammate Zac Wattley in the Young Lions party.

The pair will be at a training camp in Ayia Napa with a friendly against the USA next Tuesday and then another game with hosts Cyprus on the following Saturday.

Holbrook Academy pupil McLoughlin, who made his Town U18s debut earlier in the season, was included in an England U15s emerging talent camp in September along with defender Wattley and a third Blues academy player, Ashton Begg.

The Colchester-born striker was subsequently involved in another camp in October in which he netted a hat-trick and played two games.

McLoughlin joined the Town academy as an U12 having previously been with the Ipswich Town Foundation set-up having been spotted aged six.

Photo: TWTD