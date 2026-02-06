McKenna: Szmodics Exit in Best Interests of Group Dynamic

Friday, 6th Feb 2026 10:03 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the decision to allow Sammie Szmodics to move out on loan to Derby County on deadline day was not a footballing decision but was “in the best interests of our group dynamic”. McKenna said at the end of last week that if no one came in with an acceptable fee, then the Irish international would remain at the club. However, in the closing minutes of the final day of the window, the club relented and Szmodics was allowed to join the Rams for the rest of the season. Asked whether Szmodics, who has two years on his contract, might still have a role to play at the club going forward, McKenna said: “We’ll see what the summer brings.” Pushed on why Szmodics, who two years ago bagged 27 goals for Blackburn as he picked up the Golden Boot, a campaign which led to his £9 million switch to the Blues, was ultimately loaned to another club in the promotion hunt, McKenna added: “It’s clear from a football perspective where Sammie is at and what he has done. “He had a really positive first half of the season in the Premier League with us and scored some important goals. On four goals by Christmas, he showed his strength, especially in a team - as we were then - who can play in a more counter-attacking manner and attacking big spaces a lot. “We really missed him in the second half of the season. He’s had two big injuries in the calendar year, both with complicated recoveries that have held him back a little bit. There is obvious football things there. “But in the end, it wasn’t a football decision, it wasn’t related to his football performance. It was a decision that was made in the best interests of our group dynamic, our dressing room culture, of the values of our dressing room and our team. “And in those respects, the decision was made that it was best that Sammie wouldn’t be with us for the rest if the season. “Of course, there was a possibility of that being on a permanent transfer. But when there wasn't a suitable offer, it was still considered to be the best case in those categories that I have just spoke about for him not to be here this season. “And that’s all I am going to say on it really. I know it’s difficult for supporters when you can’t always give them the full picture and I understand that. A player going on loan to a team that is going well, I understand the perception of that. “But in the end, the people at the top end of the club and my responsibility is to do what is right for the people at the football club. And I've done that since I've been here and I will continue to do that - and that was the basis of this decision.” Photo: Matchday Images



suffolkminotaur27 added 10:06 - Feb 6

Bad Apple 3

muccletonjoe added 10:08 - Feb 6

Sounds like he won't be coming back then. I think we can form a good opinion as to why 3

Alberto_the_frog added 10:09 - Feb 6

Closest I've heard him get to criticising a player. 9

Vancouver_Blue added 10:09 - Feb 6

So there was some issue with Furlong then… -3

Bluewhiteboy added 10:09 - Feb 6

Strange as he has a reputation for being yhe opposite, sadly one of the few natural leaders on the pitch which is missing so much post morsy. Fair play to the boss for making the call though especially when we are missing a goal scorer least shows not cared to make big decisions.



Wish sammie well. 1

StringerBell added 10:11 - Feb 6

Reading between the lines that's a pretty damning indictment of Szmodics as a team player and his attitude. Crystal clear what McKenna thinks of him. 4

Blueknight85 added 10:14 - Feb 6

He made some "jokes" that weren't "inclusive" of all backgrounds and cultures, allegedly. -3

BotesdaleBlue added 10:17 - Feb 6

Oh well. Something happened then to force the Club's hand.



My take is simply this: I believe the decision to offload SS at this time shows strength from the club and NOT weakness and, without knowing any more of the facts, should be applauded.



In conclusion, I would say that this decision reinforces my trust in those people who are running our football club. Nothing more to say. 11

Marinersnose added 10:20 - Feb 6

The rumours regarding his altercation with McAteer are obviously pretty accurate. Shame but it happens and the manager has taken decisive action to stop it happening again and affecting the harmony within the group 2

WalkRules added 10:23 - Feb 6

Interesting comment about "counter attacking play" which Blue Monday highlighted yesterday in their preview as being a Derby strength. I think that SS will thrive at Derby becauae of this but we should NOT then criticise Ipswich for not getting the best out of him as it is not really the way we play this season. If we get to the prem then this may be needed again if bridges have not been burnt.



I really liked SS as he had that "cheeky" edge that is so often missing - the player you hate if an opponent but love in your own team. I wish him well and also Derby - as long at mot at our expense at any point. Who knows maybe they can take points off people around us.



Good luck sir. 1

baxterbasics added 10:29 - Feb 6

I don't know why TWTD keeps using that pic of Szmods, it's pretty unflattering!



Unless he's also fallen out with Gav and Phil..?



1

Jugsy added 10:30 - Feb 6

Very happy to lose players who negatively impact the squad culture. It shouldn't be underestimated how this can affect performances - Sammy came across as a sulker and sounds like other players were victim of that (I don't know what others are referring to on here).



I want every signing and player to succeed at the club (who doesn't) but for me, he never showed the right attitude. He would throw his arms in the air, scream at players for not reading his manic runs and wore a face like a slapped arse. Not every player who comes here will be a success, not every player will fit the system, good luck to Sammy but I'm happy to focus on the players we have who are pulling for the team. 2

itfc2024 added 10:31 - Feb 6

it's clear he's had a fallen out and the group don't want him around but im a little upset that we paid 9 million for him in the frist place he had 1 good season at Blackburn but b4 that hardly set the world alight



and I'm even more disappointed that we have loaned him to a play off rival let hope that don't come back to haunt us in derby make the play offs and we miss out with Sammy scoring the goals to do that 0

blues1 added 10:40 - Feb 6

Itf 2024. Have to take into account, that £9m nowadays, is not a lot for a player. Prob the equivalent of around £200,000, 15-20 years ago. Not underestimating the fact that its still a chunk of money. But it just shows how much you have to pay nowadays to get even a good player let alone a great one. 0

Lightningboy added 10:41 - Feb 6

Can't say i'll miss him because he hasn't brought much but I wouldn't want to be a player these days..they're treated more like robots than footballers.



It's all a bit too robotic on and off the pitch for me at the moment. 0

blues1 added 10:42 - Feb 6

Vancouverblue. Where u get that theres been a problem with Furlong? Same place those saying it was a problem with Mcateer i guess. All pure speculation. Tho clearly theres been an issue of some sort. 0

RetroBlue added 10:44 - Feb 6

Itll be interesting to see if the team and McAteer can pull together now. Bullying in any form is actually a weakness and there's no place for it in anyone's life.

1

TheKizersInTowen added 10:46 - Feb 6

Shame to see that, as i did feel bad for him because of the injuries - there's definitely a hell of a player in there somewhere. A couple rumours came out just before this was announced so unfortunately it does sound like he's done this to himself. Wish him the best, as long as it isn't something too disturbing that he did. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:48 - Feb 6

I think regarding the football side McKenna is spot on first half of last season he was brilliant especially away from home however he hasn’t done much since then injuries aside. I like the fact that McKenna isn’t elaborating more on who or what Szmodics has fell out on. Those talking about McAteer speculation which has made its way through the stands maybe need to think again as they follow each other on instagram and like a lot of each others stuff so doubt it’s that. Anyway onwards and upwards he’s been tried in his favourite position 10 and on the left where he got his goals last season from and other than the first half of last season it hasn’t worked and he’s not getting in ahead of Jaden, Clarke or Nunez. Personally he may have had one season top scoring like Murphy did way back for us I hope I’m wrong and he scores a few so we get some decent money for him. 0

wischip added 10:49 - Feb 6

That's a big shame. I had high hopes for Sammie in our team. I still think he'd suit us counter attacking in the Premier League rather than our Championship possession-dominating persona, if he could just tick over better until we get there. I guess it's just not going to happen, best he gets a fresh move away so he can concentrate on winning an international place for the World Cup. I wish him well. 0

itfc2024 added 10:52 - Feb 6

it's a shame it's come to this unfortunately not everyone likes everyone in every form of employment but if that person goes around throwing insults at people then it has to be dealt with a reckon 95% of town fans think mcateer aint a great footballers but don't deserve his team mate doing this if that's the reason behind this 0

BeachBlue added 11:00 - Feb 6

I'm disappointed how things have turned out for Szmodics, I really thought this was his season, evidenced by his name and number on my shirt!

But in my experience of 35+ years at work, I can tell you first hand that if someone is not happy in the workplace, (like I was in my previous employment, my current one is much better, boss!) then it's best all round for them to move on. Unintended as it may be, you/they will have an unsettling and negative impact on the atmosphere and staff morale. Sometimes players don't settle in Suffolk, others settle here and become more Suffolk than most of us (Alan Lee! :)). So Szmodics moves on and will likely be sold in the summer. Let's try not spread rumours without knowing the facts, come on we're all Ipswich. 0

cressi added 11:03 - Feb 6

None of us are quite sure what's happened it must be reasonably bad as we all know if involved in football at any level skirmishes happen on the training pitch words are said in the heat of the moment. It comes from been competitive. 0

RetroBlue added 11:07 - Feb 6

Its interesting that theres a lot of sympathy for Szmodics . I too was in that camp. But the clubs stanceznd statement today as to why they've moved him out in what was an obvious desperate attraction at your move him out foregoing any fee, coupled with the info I was given about his spat with McAteer at a pre Christmas function and the underlying racism, make Szmodics the guilty party.



Why no sympathy for McAteer here, his game has struggled for a while and maybe its worth considering the effect of the "rotten apple" in the group and the effect its had on another player?! 1

Swailsey added 11:10 - Feb 6

Good riddance. 0

