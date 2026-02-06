McKenna: Szmodics Exit in Best Interests of Group Dynamic
Friday, 6th Feb 2026 10:03
Town boss Kieran McKenna says the decision to allow Sammie Szmodics to move out on loan to Derby County on deadline day was not a footballing decision but was “in the best interests of our group dynamic”.
McKenna said at the end of last week that if no one came in with an acceptable fee, then the Irish international would remain at the club.
However, in the closing minutes of the final day of the window, the club relented and Szmodics was allowed to join the Rams for the rest of the season.
Asked whether Szmodics, who has two years on his contract, might still have a role to play at the club going forward, McKenna said: “We’ll see what the summer brings.”
Pushed on why Szmodics, who two years ago bagged 27 goals for Blackburn as he picked up the Golden Boot, a campaign which led to his £9 million switch to the Blues, was ultimately loaned to another club in the promotion hunt, McKenna added: “It’s clear from a football perspective where Sammie is at and what he has done.
“He had a really positive first half of the season in the Premier League with us and scored some important goals. On four goals by Christmas, he showed his strength, especially in a team - as we were then - who can play in a more counter-attacking manner and attacking big spaces a lot.
“We really missed him in the second half of the season. He’s had two big injuries in the calendar year, both with complicated recoveries that have held him back a little bit. There is obvious football things there.
“But in the end, it wasn’t a football decision, it wasn’t related to his football performance. It was a decision that was made in the best interests of our group dynamic, our dressing room culture, of the values of our dressing room and our team.
“And in those respects, the decision was made that it was best that Sammie wouldn’t be with us for the rest if the season.
“Of course, there was a possibility of that being on a permanent transfer. But when there wasn't a suitable offer, it was still considered to be the best case in those categories that I have just spoke about for him not to be here this season.
“And that’s all I am going to say on it really. I know it’s difficult for supporters when you can’t always give them the full picture and I understand that. A player going on loan to a team that is going well, I understand the perception of that.
“But in the end, the people at the top end of the club and my responsibility is to do what is right for the people at the football club. And I've done that since I've been here and I will continue to do that - and that was the basis of this decision.”
