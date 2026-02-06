Philogene and Nunez Still Missing at Derby

Friday, 6th Feb 2026 10:18

Town will again be without Jaden Philogene and Marcelino Nunez when they face Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday, while another unnamed player will be assessed ahead of the squad making the trip to the Midlands today.

Philogene (knee) and Nunez (ankle) have missed the last three games with McKenna having said one of the pair might have been back for Tuesday’s postponed game at Portsmouth.

“Unfortunately a slight regression there, nothing major but neither of them have quite managed to make the progress this week, so won’t be involved in the Derby game,” McKenna said.

But the Blues boss is confident the pair will be back for the Championship trip to Wrexham in a fortnight.

“Still on track for that, both just not quite been able to make enough progress that this one would be viable for either of them, but both will be back in full training next week,” he added.

Quizzed on any other injury issues, McKenna said: “There’s a check this morning, so we might have one more possible but I’ll know whenever I leave this room.”

Ashley Young remains sidelined with a hip problems suffered in training.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect