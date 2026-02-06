McKenna: New Keeper a Good Addition to the Group

Boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed the Blues are signing 23-year-old free agent goalkeeper Nick Bilokapic following his departure from Peterborough United.

TWTD revealed on Wednesday that the Australian U23 international was set to join Town to play for the U21s as an overage player and train with the first team while not being added to the 25-man squad, fellow antipodean Henry Gray, a New Zealand U20 cap, having been sent out on loan to League Two Harrogate.

“We’ve brought in another goalkeeper, which I think is a good addition to the group,” McKenna said.

“Henry Gray has been doing really well training with us in the first part of the season but he’s a player who we felt needed some senior minutes to keep [progressing] his development, so we’ve added to that unit.

“And with the three senior keepers that we have, it leaves us in a really strong position in terms of the training group and I always believe that with the work that [head of goalkeeping] Rene [Gilmartin] in particular puts in, the goalkeepers are all going to improve, so I think it’s a pretty attractive place for goalies to come.”

