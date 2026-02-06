McKenna: Azeez Has Different Qualities to The Wingers We Have in the Building

Friday, 6th Feb 2026 11:17 Blues manager Kieran McKenna has spoken about Town’s late window interest in Millwall winger Femi Azeez. On deadline day, Millwall sources indicated a number of Blues bids had been rebuffed, the highest of which would have made the 24-year-old the South Londoners’ biggest ever sale, surpassing the £14.5 million Crystal Palace paid for Romain Esse a year ago, manager Alex Neil subsequently confirming the approaches. Asked if he could give any details on the interest, McKenna said: “In terms of bids, no. I know he’s a player the club have monitored for a while and like, and felt he could bring some different qualities to the squad. But in the end, he’s a Millwall player and he wasn’t obtainable so we crack on as we are.” An attempt to sign another right-sided forward player came as a surprise to most supporters with the Blues having brought in Sindre Walle Egeli for a Championship record fee, £17.5 million, in the summer along with Kasey McAteer, who was recruited from Leicester for £11.5 million, while Wes Burns is now back from injury and Chieo Ogbene is out on loan for the season at Sheffield United. Quizzed further on the interest in one-time Reading man Azeez, McKenna added: “Femi is a player that the club have identified for a while. He is a really good player, who has some really different qualities to the players we have in the building. “We said we had to use this window to do everything we could to improve this squad in any way possible. He is a player the club thought could take us forward. In terms of bids and stuff like that, I am not across that and it is not my area. “In terms of our right wing, we sold a right winger for £40 million really late in the summer. A player in Omari [Hutchinson], who we hoped and believed would be with us for the season. After that situation changed, the club made a record-breaking sale for the football club. “Then we looked to strengthen in that area but it is not easy to do so at that point of the window. It is almost impossible to replace with the output that Omari was giving us and was capable of giving us. The club did what they thought was right. “And I’ve spoken before that we brought in Kasey, who we know has already played Championship games, he’s a really good player who we know will get better and better in the future. He has some qualities that we really love in that right wing position. “As I’ve said before, just because you spend money on a player, it doesn’t guarantee that they are going to come in and hit the ground running. There have been many cases of that here and at every football club of a player who has been signed for £150 million or £1 million - it doesn’t matter. Kasey is still someone we believe in and believe will have a good role to play at the club. “We had the opportunity to bring in Sindre Egelle who, for me, is a top, top talent and a versatile forward, not a specialist right winger per se, but a left-footed attacker who we wanted to bring into the building, who can contribute and play on the right wing. “He’s just turned 19 years of age, never played outside of Scandinavia and I think he has had a very, very strong first half of the season for the jump he has made. “It is clear, and we knew at the time, when you sign a player for that transfer fee, that the perception and expectation is going to be completely different. “The reality of the Championship is that you can sign top, top players on loan. Middlesbrough, for example, have a top Norwegian talent on loan [Sverre Nypan], same age as Sindre, from Manchester City and he has made a couple of starts in the Championship. “Sindre is a really strong acquisition for the club and has got the potential to go on to become a really top player. He has contributed strongly in the first half of the season, but we know it is going to be hard for him to perform to a super-consistent top level with the amount of games and the rigours of the Championship. “We see him developing and I think it is a position with just Sindre and Kasey alone where we are really strong on that right hand side of the pitch. The club is set up very well for the future in that position. “With other things, like Wes coming back from an injury, and you don’t know how he is going to be, there are always lots of things in the mix. Every decision we’ve made at the club has always been for the right reasons. “I think we have brought some real young talented footballers to the club. The reason we had money to invest in a right winger is because the bravery and support of our ownership to go and sign an Omari Hutchinson on loan, to then go and spend a big transfer fee on him because of our belief that we can improve and develop players. “We have now brought in some more to the football club and we continue to work with them and believe in them that they will have positive impact in the future.” Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Dissboyitfc added 11:34 - Feb 6

Find this one strange I have to admit! 1

HighgateBlue added 11:40 - Feb 6

A trip to Wingers Anonymous for Mr McKenna I feel!



In all honesty Azeez may have improved our squad, but isn't that an indictment of the fact that we've spent £30m on Egeli and McAteer and our best option out there is still the boy Wes?



Having spent multiple millions on buying in the best performing (left!) wingers in the Championship (and CBs), I would dearly love that same approach to have been applied to just /one/ of the best strikers in the Championship. As I keep saying, it's a travesty that Norwich alone have two that are better than what we have.



But the squad is now what it is, and we must support the manager and the team. So grumble over. 0

jas0999 added 11:43 - Feb 6

Suggests he’s not happy with his current wingers. To try and sign another, with many in the building - all of which he wanted and signed. Weird one. 0

kpblues added 11:50 - Feb 6

Strangely this made to me sense as our right side has been largely out of action this season and if we are aiming for the top we can't let this continue.



Egeli is left footed so keeps cutting back in, MacAteer has not worked out for whatever reason and Wes may be prone to more injuries.



Hopefully Wes can stay in shape but otherwise we are short on options on the right 0

darkhorse28 added 11:54 - Feb 6

Which begs the question why YOU signed the 500 other wingers, that DON’T have the attributes you wanted - and spend over £100 million doing it!



Make him stop speaking.., he sounds confused and out of his depth now.



Great coach, NOT a great manager, and his and Ashtons lack of self awareness is embarrassing now, neither can do the talent ID, we’ve spent gross over £200 million to find out what had been obvious for a long time.



What possible qualities could he have, that are important now, but not when we signed McAteer, Ogbene, Clarke, Philogene, Nunez, Akpom, Walle, Johnson, Memheti, Sammie…, it’s like KM has zero self awareness. None.



We never sign players to play to their strengths - no doubt this lad would be a cracking 18 month project to be a striker or GK!!!



What a lovely coaching challenge for KM.



Never mind results. Why worry. Ashton and KM don’t - just a £200 million vanity project at this point.



So out of his depth. Great coach. Awful when given resources - AWFUL.



This isn’t vision or strategy. It’s blind panic and confusion.



‘Oooh I do love a winger’ ‘how much have I got Mark, yeah I know, no strikers or left backs or CDM’s in the entire squad …, but look, a shiny winger’



KM signs players like me buying chocolate. Quantity over quality, and if you like a Twirl, just buy a 100 of those!!



I’m fat. But I can diet. Get a feeling he’ll always be poor at this side of management. Really poor. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments