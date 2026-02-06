U21s at Wolves

Friday, 6th Feb 2026 13:51

Town’s U21s are in Premier League 2 action away against Wolves at their Compton Park training ground on Saturday afternoon (KO 12.30pm).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace a week ago after four Premier League 2 defeats on the bounce, their only losses in the competition since the club moved to category one in the summer.

The Blues are now fourth in the 29-team division with Wolves sitting in 12th.

Meanwhile, U21s central defender Jacob Mazionis has undergone surgery which will rule the Lithuania U21 international out for the season.

The 19-year-old returned from his loan spell at Cheltenham earlier in the month, a foot injury, which has now had a screw inserted into it, having limited his involvement with the Robins.

Photo: TWTD