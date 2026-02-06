Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s at Wolves
Friday, 6th Feb 2026 13:51

Town’s U21s are in Premier League 2 action away against Wolves at their Compton Park training ground on Saturday afternoon (KO 12.30pm).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace a week ago after four Premier League 2 defeats on the bounce, their only losses in the competition since the club moved to category one in the summer.

The Blues are now fourth in the 29-team division with Wolves sitting in 12th.

Meanwhile, U21s central defender Jacob Mazionis has undergone surgery which will rule the Lithuania U21 international out for the season.

The 19-year-old returned from his loan spell at Cheltenham earlier in the month, a foot injury, which has now had a screw inserted into it, having limited his involvement with the Robins.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026