Town Confirm Squad List

Saturday, 7th Feb 2026 10:18 Town have confirmed their EFL squad for the rest of the season following the closure of the transfer window on Monday. Championship clubs are permitted to name a squad of 25 players born before 1st January 2004. The Blues have 24 meeting that criterion with Sindre Walle Egeli only 19. All youngsters registered with the club born after 1st January 2004 are available for selection. January additions Dan Neil and Anil Mehmeti are included, while Sammie Szmodics, on loan at Derby, Cameron Humphreys, on loan at Huddersfield, and Harry Clarke, on loan at Charlton, drop out. New keeper Nick Bilokapic, 23, was not included in the list submitted to the EFL on Thursday and will not be eligible to play in the Championship. As was the case in the first half of the season, Conor Townsend is left out having suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the final friendly of pre-season. Squad: Chuba Akpom, Ivan Azon, Elkan Baggott, Wes Burns, David Button, Jens Cajuste, Jack Clarke, Leif Davis, Darnell Furlong, Jacob Greaves, George Hirst, Ben Johnson, Cedric Kipre, Azor Matusiwa, Kasey McAteer, Anis Mehmeti, Dan Neil, Marcelino Nunez, Dara O’Shea, Alex Palmer, Jaden Philogene, Jack Taylor, Christian Walton, Ashley Young. Photo: Matchday Images



ValleyBoyBlue added 10:41 - Feb 7

Looks like AY's injury may not be as bad as first feared 1

RetroBlue added 10:44 - Feb 7

Why is Ashley Young still in this squad, given his " serious hip injury"? This prevents the club from bringing in another player. Does McKenna expect Young to actually play any more ganes this season then? -5

Bazza8564 added 10:52 - Feb 7

Retro? Im confused how does Youngs injury impact the squad list? He isnt out for the season is he? And as the window has closed i don't understand how we could bring in another player? All our youngsters are below registration age anyway, what have i missed?

Blue_Heath added 10:55 - Feb 7

You can still sign unattached players e.g. Sterling, Oxlade Chamberlain (appreciate we won't get them) just examples. 1

blueboy1981 added 10:58 - Feb 7

The ignorance within some posts on TWTD is beyond belief - it proves some people have ‘no idea’ and post purely for the sake of doing so ! 1

flykickingbybgunn added 11:03 - Feb 7

As they say they have only used 24 players anyway. So they could always add one if things change. Ashley Young or no. 0

Bazza8564 added 11:10 - Feb 7

Aah OOC yes i get it. I looked at the list of those looking at a CF, the only one i could see was Origi.

RetroBlue added 11:10 - Feb 7

The club made the statement that he had a " serious hip injury".... I took that to mean hes unlikely to play any more this season. He's almost 41 yrs old, has hardly played in the team anyway, so a reasonable conclusion id have thought.



I am a medical clinician myself and whilst its not provable on this forum ,nor is it appropriate to do so either, but I wouldnt be surprised given his age and profession suspect that he has an element of osteoarthritis of his hip.... I just think its a bit of a waste of squad place gucen the little amount hes actually played, and had thus injury. We needed a striker! 0

Bazza8564 added 11:21 - Feb 7

Well given they've kept townsend out and out young in Ill rule nothing out with AY, especially with almost 4 months left including playoffs.



On the striker front, we can still sign one if OOC but I doubt we will, we might be better stinking with Akpom and Azon in there to give them a run of games to find some form, I don't see anybody on the OOC list that would be any better and would have played enough to hit the ground running. It will be interesting to see who starts today

RetroBlue added 11:46 - Feb 7

Unfortunately Jan window is the worst time to try and get a pivotal player in. Those still available are usually available for a reason. Thus club really needs to up its game in the sunmer to find an effective striker in humble opinion.



I wasn't trying to " trash" Young at all. The fact he's going into his 40's at this level is truly amazing. They obviously see the value of him at the club, but I just think its taking uo a valuable squad place. Itll be interesting to see how many games he actually plays between now and the end of the season. Trust me, when youre playing at that age and you get injured its a long haul back and from experience, having an enforced break is something you dont often recover from. The body says " no more".



