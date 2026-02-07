Town Confirm Squad List
Saturday, 7th Feb 2026 10:18
Town have confirmed their EFL squad for the rest of the season following the closure of the transfer window on Monday.
Championship clubs are permitted to name a squad of 25 players born before 1st January 2004. The Blues have 24 meeting that criterion with Sindre Walle Egeli only 19. All youngsters registered with the club born after 1st January 2004 are available for selection.
January additions Dan Neil and Anil Mehmeti are included, while Sammie Szmodics, on loan at Derby, Cameron Humphreys, on loan at Huddersfield, and Harry Clarke, on loan at Charlton, drop out.
New keeper Nick Bilokapic, 23, was not included in the list submitted to the EFL on Thursday and will not be eligible to play in the Championship.
As was the case in the first half of the season, Conor Townsend is left out having suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the final friendly of pre-season.
Squad: Chuba Akpom, Ivan Azon, Elkan Baggott, Wes Burns, David Button, Jens Cajuste, Jack Clarke, Leif Davis, Darnell Furlong, Jacob Greaves, George Hirst, Ben Johnson, Cedric Kipre, Azor Matusiwa, Kasey McAteer, Anis Mehmeti, Dan Neil, Marcelino Nunez, Dara O’Shea, Alex Palmer, Jaden Philogene, Jack Taylor, Christian Walton, Ashley Young.
