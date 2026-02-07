Taylor Returns But Town Otherwise Unchanged

Saturday, 7th Feb 2026 11:49 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made one change for this lunchtime’s game against Derby County at Pride Park with Jack Taylor coming into the team for Jens Cajuste (KO 12.31pm, Sky Sports). The Sweden international drops to the bench in an unchanged 20-man squad with Dan Neil still awaiting his debut Derby make three changes with left-back Derry Murkin, who signed from Utrecht on deadline day, and centre-half Danny Batth starting at the back with centre-half Dion Sanderson and former Blues loanee Callum Elder both miss out on a place in the squad. Josh Vickers is in goal for his first Championship start of the season with Richard O’Donnell dropping to the bench. Barham-born former Blues youngster Matt Clarke starts at the back with ex-Town loanee Lewis Travis skippers in midfield. Sammie Szmodics, who joined the Rams on loan earlier in the week, is ineligible against his parent club. Derby: Vickers, Murkin, Batth, Clarke, Agyemang, Brewster, Ozoh, Ward, Brereton Diaz, Travis (c), Clark. Subs: O’Donnell, Forsyth, Salvesen, Thompson, Fraulo, Banel, Eames, Canoville, Allen. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Burns, Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Johnson, Neil, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, McAteer, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough). Photo: Matchday Images



flykickingbybgunn added 11:55 - Feb 7

No surprises there. COYB 0

IBelieve added 11:55 - Feb 7

sohamblue74 added 12:09 - Feb 7

SickParrot added 12:09 - Feb 7

Would like Neil to have started but maybe he's not fit enough yet. 1

Bazza8564 added 12:13 - Feb 7

strong side, Taylo starting was the major question but KM trusts his strength first 60, I hope we get to see Akpom, McAteer and Neil from the bench later 0

armchaircritic59 added 12:23 - Feb 7

Oh well, not the side I'd have chosen. No doubt KM knows rather better than me. 0

blueboy1981 added 12:30 - Feb 7

Alleluia ! - one change ! - and not an unexpected one either.

It will be, what it will be.

Derby are now a formidable team, will be even more so when Sammie settles in and gets firing - as he will. -1

Linkboy13 added 12:43 - Feb 7

Yes the team i would have picked although not sure whether to go for Neil or Taylor maybe Neil not doing enough yet in training. 0

Linkboy13 added 12:46 - Feb 7

Own goal has scored again what a player he is maybe the 20 goal a season striker we've been looking for. 0

