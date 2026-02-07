Taylor Returns But Town Otherwise Unchanged
Saturday, 7th Feb 2026 11:49
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made one change for this lunchtime’s game against Derby County at Pride Park with Jack Taylor coming into the team for Jens Cajuste (KO 12.31pm, Sky Sports).
The Sweden international drops to the bench in an unchanged 20-man squad with Dan Neil still awaiting his debut
Derby make three changes with left-back Derry Murkin, who signed from Utrecht on deadline day, and centre-half Danny Batth starting at the back with centre-half Dion Sanderson and former Blues loanee Callum Elder both miss out on a place in the squad.
Josh Vickers is in goal for his first Championship start of the season with Richard O’Donnell dropping to the bench.
Barham-born former Blues youngster Matt Clarke starts at the back with ex-Town loanee Lewis Travis skippers in midfield. Sammie Szmodics, who joined the Rams on loan earlier in the week, is ineligible against his parent club.
Derby: Vickers, Murkin, Batth, Clarke, Agyemang, Brewster, Ozoh, Ward, Brereton Diaz, Travis (c), Clark. Subs: O’Donnell, Forsyth, Salvesen, Thompson, Fraulo, Banel, Eames, Canoville, Allen.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Burns, Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Johnson, Neil, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, McAteer, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough).
