Davis: We Needed That

Saturday, 7th Feb 2026 16:21 by Kallum Brisset

Town goalscorer Leif Davis hopes the Blues’ 2-1 victory against Derby County at Pride Park can be the start of an improved run of form away from home.

Davis headed Kasey McAteer’s clipped cross into the far corner with less than 15 minutes remaining to hand Town their first win on the road in 2026 at what has historically been a happy hunting ground.

It means the Blues have provisionally cut the gap to the Championship’s top two to four points ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to Sheffield United on Monday.

Rhian Brewster’s second-half penalty after Azor Matusiwa tripped Bobby Clark in the box threatened to flip the momentum, and the Rams’ home support followed by ramping up the noise inside Pride Park.

Davis believes the Blues’ response to that setback was one of the most pleasing aspects.

“We needed that,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming, really. We need to get the form that we’ve had at home to hit on the road as well, and I think this could be the start of it.

“The boys were top out there today, they ground hard, dug deep as a team and that’s what it’s got to take to get three points. The lads showed good spirit in the team and the boys coming off the bench were top again. That’s what it’s got to take every week.

“They started to get the momentum, especially at the end of the first half as well. It’s always going to be a hard place to come and play football, they’ve got good fans behind the team and it’s a hostile place to play, but that’s what football’s all about. People love football, people are passionate about their club and that’s why everyone loves watching football.

“I felt sorry for Azor, he was incredible in the middle of the park again and he’s really finding his rhythm in the team. He’s looking like he’s settled in so quickly and he’s been here for years.

“I was a bit disappointed for him, but I’m glad I saved his back from that one.”

Town’s travels continue beyond their trip to the East Midlands, with back-to-back clashes at Wrexham to follow before another away match at Watford in the midweek that follows.

“We’ve got to keep that belief in the team,” Davis continued. “The humility as well is key for us and has always been a key factor. That’s what we thrive off — big belief in the team, togetherness, and we showed that today.

“That’s what it’s going to take every game, not just at home but away games as well. I think we shut them off quite well today.

“With the home games, you’ve got the fans behind you and a full stadium. The fans today were incredible and they felt like the 12th man again. It’s just taking that in the perspective that we’ve got them behind us everywhere we go.

“We’ve had a good week. We had a disappointing Tuesday when the game got called off [at Portsmouth]. The lads had their heads around it and we had to get on with it, things like this happen in the winter time. The boys trained really well and knew they had to do a job today, and I think we did that.

“Darnell [Furlong] works hard every day. Today he dug deep for us, and he’s good at playing the dirty game as well. Everyone today showed their quality and hopefully it’s a good start to the away games.”

A fortnight ago, the Blues were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane during a match where Kieran McKenna’s side lost out in the physical battle and were perhaps overawed by the scrap.

On this occasion, there were clear improvements, and Davis was pleased with Town’s discipline both in and out of possession on an afternoon where Lewis Travis saw red for the home side.

The 26-year-old said: “It’s a thing that’s not my strongest part of my game ever since I’ve come here, and that’s why the manager is working with us on that.

“Games are different in the Championship. Last week I got told to press higher onto their right-back and let Jens [Cajuste] take the other centre-mid that pulled out wide, but things change in games and I think I stepped up to the battle well today.

“There’s some moments where I don’t just have to run forward which I like to do, that’s when I get too giddy. I want to get forward and do everything I can, but I know I’ve got to do a job staying back.

“We dealt with that well at the end of the game where no-one was running off everywhere, we stayed as a back four and looked solid. It’s a thing I’ve been working on with the manager and Perty [Martyn Pert].”

Davis’s goal was his second of the campaign and his first header since he opened his Blues account in the fog at Oxford United three years ago.

The flying left-back admitted that some time on the training pitch is dedicated to those situations, and he is pleased that his relentless practice has paid off.

“I don’t even think I’ve scored a goal off the floor, all my goals have been with the ball off the floor,” he said. “I think I need to keep chipping it up to myself and then hitting it!

“It was a perfect delivery. Chuba [Akpom] was about to jump for it but I said to try and leave it. I tried to place it in which I did. I saw the gap where the keeper stepped across quite early in his net so I just tried to glance it in. It went in, so I was buzzing.

“I’ve been working with the manager quite a bit with stuff like that, especially on a Friday before the game. We do a little bit of finishing about the box and he’ll go out wide and cross a ball into the box.

“I’m always saying I want it in the air just in case that moment does come in a game. That moment came today and when that moment comes, I’ve got to take it as I do in training. You’ve got to work hard on it for it to happen in the game.”

On his celebration, Davis added: “I’m expecting a little girl in April-time, so I’m buzzing with that next chapter of my life and I had to do that for my little one. My missus has been getting onto me saying ‘next time you score, you’ve got to do it’, so I promised I’d do it.

“The Swansea one went down as an own goal, but it was a goal to get back level in the game so I couldn’t really do it there, but this was the perfect moment to do it.”

Photo: TWTD