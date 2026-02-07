Comeback Win For U21s at Wolves
Saturday, 7th Feb 2026 16:38
Town’s U21s staged a remarkable comeback to win 4-3 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League 2 at their Compton Park training ground this afternoon.
John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side, which featured new signing Nick Bilokapic in goal, were 2-0 down after six minutes via two Dani Angel goals.
But Leon Ayinde pulled one back on nine with his third goal in three games, before the home side restored their two-goal advantage through Enso Gonzalez.
Tudor Mendel made the scoreline 3-2 on 33, completing the first-half goalscoring.
And in the second the Blues completed a turnaround, Tommy Taylor levelling on 66 and sub Josh Pitts winning it 11 minutes from time.
Town introduced new signing Ryan Doherty from the bench, the 17-year-old midfielder having signed from Stevenage in midweek, while Gerrard Buabo made his first appearance of the season from the bench having been sidelined with injury.
Town: Bilokapic, Elliott, Boniface, Mthunzi, Shabazz-Edwards, Turner, Mendel, Carr (c) (Doherty 23), Fletcher (Buabo 80), Taylor, Ayinde (Pitts 71). Unused: Bentley, Lewis.
