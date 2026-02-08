Davis: Kasey's Worked So Hard

Sunday, 8th Feb 2026 10:23 by Kallum Brisset

Leif Davis has backed Town teammate Kasey McAteer to have an important role to play between now and the end of the season.

McAteer has only started eight matches for the Blues since arriving from Championship rivals Leicester City in August, and made his second league appearance of the calendar year off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Derby County at Pride Park.

It was an impactful one, with the winger claiming his first assist for the club as Town struck a second-half winner in front of the travelling supporters to move back to within four points of the top two.

After Anis Mehmeti had done well to maintain possession, McAteer’s overlapping run created the chance and his excellent clipped cross was inch-perfect for Davis to head into the far corner.

The Blues goalscorer could not hide his delight for McAteer, who had made a slow start to life at Portman Road.

“Kasey’s worked his arse off, he’s worked so hard,” Davis said. “He knows his qualities, we know his qualities and that’s why he’s here.

“The stuff that he brings is what we need off the bench or even from the start of the game.

“He’s a quick, powerful lad. He’s very direct, he’s a good athlete and that’s what the team needs for people to come off the bench like him to get that moment, and he took it.

“In the last game at home, he came on and he worked his socks off as well. He looked like himself in that game, pressing the ball, being with everyone in position.

“I’m buzzing for him because he’s worked hard in training, got his head down. He knows what he’s got to do to try and get into the team.”

Photo: Matchday Images