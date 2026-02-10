Adetiba at UAE U17s Training Camp

Tuesday, 10th Feb 2026 10:26

Town youngster Jayden Adetiba is spending the week with a UAE U17s training camp in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi.

The camp got under way yesterday and runs until February 17th - meaning the forward will miss the FA Youth Cup tie at Everton on Thursday - with no friendlies scheduled.

Town keeper Josh Bentley, who made his UAE U17s debut last month, is not named in the squad.

Forward Adetiba, who signed his first pro deal at the end of December and turned 17 on New Year’s Day, joined the Blues academy from Arsenal in February last year, starting his scholarship at the beginning of this season.

Born in Dartford, Adetiba moved to Dubai at six months and spent the next eight years living the Emirate.

He won his first U17s caps with the UAE in 2024/25, having previously represented their U16s, and earlier this season played at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.

Having spent a year living in Cape Town, he was spotted by the Gunners on the family’s return to the UK in 2018.

Photo: Matchday Images