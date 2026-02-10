Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Chelmsford Invite Town Season Ticket Holders to Watch Game For Â£1
Tuesday, 10th Feb 2026 12:38

National League South Chelmsford City are inviting Town season ticket holders to watch next Monday nightâ€™s game against Maidstone United at their Dunmow Group Community Stadium for just Â£1.

The Clarets are currently 13th in their division with the Stones, who pulled off one of the great FA Cup shocks when the beat the Blues 2-1 at Portman Road two seasons ago, are two places above them but level on points.

Town are the fifth club whose fans the Essex side have invited to a game in a similar manner this season.

The Chelmsford squad includes former Blues academy youngsters Harry Barbrook, twin brother of Town midfielder Fin, and Kian Ronan, as well as one-time Charlton, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, AFC Wimbledon and Montserrat international striker Lyle Taylor.

