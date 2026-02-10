EFL Clubs to Vote on Championship Play-Off Expansion

Tuesday, 10th Feb 2026 19:54 EFL clubs will vote on whether to expand the Championship play-offs to six clubs at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday 5th March. In September, Preston North End chief executive Peter Ridsdale revived an initiative previously put forward by one-time Crystal Palace and Bristol City chief executive Phil Alexander, who is now CEO of the National League. The proposal broadly follows the structure of the National League’s play-offs with the fifth-finishing side hosting the eighth-placed team and sixth at home to seventh in one-off matches. The winners would then play the teams third and fourth in two-legged semi-finals - differing from the National League where there are one-off games throughout - before the traditional Wembley final. Having sounded clubs out, the EFL is confident the proposal will receive the simple majority it requires to pass with the new system used for the first time in 2026/27. The FA has given its approval, despite concerns from the Premier League that the potential for an eighth-placed Championship side winning promotion would lead to a reduction in quality and competitiveness. When the switch was first mooted in September, Town boss Kieran McKenna gave the idea a tentative nod of approval. “I’ve only seen that this afternoon,” said McKenna, who is yet to compete in the play-offs as a manager. “I get it, sort of extends it. But I feel like it’s really competitive anyway, if you look at the last few seasons in the Championship and the way teams can go up and down the league with a run and how tight it’s been at the bottom. “I know the teams at the top for the last one or two seasons have hit a really high points total, but there’s no guarantee that’s going to continue forever. “There’s no doubt, even coming back into it, you realise again watching the other teams and the other games, it’s one of the most competitive divisions in world football already. “The gap between every team is small, every team has good players, you can get good players in the Championship whether you’ve got a big budget or a small budget. It’s one of the most competitive divisions anywhere. “Extending that to give a few more teams something to fight for in the last couple of games would probably bring more jeopardy to it at the end, so I can see the thinking behind it.” So he’d give it the OK if it were down to him? “I’d have to think about it a little bit further.” Photo: Action Images via Reuters



smithlarr added 20:08 - Feb 10

Perhaps we could expand it to 24 teams, and have them play out the playoffs over the course of 9 months? 7

Michael101 added 20:26 - Feb 10

Get rid of play offs completely, just 2 up 2 down on all divisions. 3

Brogan55 added 20:36 - Feb 10

So we extend the season by another 3 to 7 days,to fit in this extra game.Last season Millwall would of been the 8th team,24 points less than the 3rd team,Sheffield United.I think that is stretching it a bit too far.But then the fact it will create more money will most probably win the day,as usual. 3

armchaircritic59 added 20:38 - Feb 10

Total joke, just another attempt to make more money and reward failure. If it was up to me I'd scrap play offs altogether, top 3 up automatically. Success and consistency rewarded instead of putting so called entertainment first.



Of course it will get passed, many more clubs who are far more unlikely than likely to make the top 3 or 6 under the current rules, will fancy their chances of sneaking into playoffs and getting lucky over a few matches.



Not sure what is happening to the game I love going back over 63 years. Being ruined by a bunch of buffoons. Please leave things alone unless it is genuinely a change for the good. This most certainly isn't! 3

trevski_s added 20:41 - Feb 10

Playoffs should just be scrapped altogether. Ive always hated the system (even when we got promoted via them), never seems fair if a team that came in 6th say 20 points off 3rd place can still get promoted.

Should be either:



Top 3 go up and bottom 3 go down

or

Top 2 go up and bottom 2 go down with 3rd from top plays the 3rd from bottom in the league above (like a lot of the European leagues do)



A playoff match should only be used if a deciding position is tied on points and results. So for example if 3rd and 4th (a promotion spot) are tied on points and the results in their 2 fixtures were a win a piece or 2 draws, THEN those 2 teams face each other one more time 2

timkatieadamitfc added 20:44 - Feb 10

Absolutely spot on armchair! 1

Westy added 20:45 - Feb 10

Football will destroy itself in the end through greed. What is the point of having a 46 game league season turned into what is a cup scenario at the end. If I had anything to do with it we would go back to automatic promotion only - do away with the play-offs altogether. They were originally designed to reduce the number of teams in the top flight to 20 - a temporary means by which to do this., but as sure as the Sun comes up they were, as I knew they would, made permanent as the football authorities always intended. 2

Mark added 20:51 - Feb 10

So we are turning leagues into cups and cups into leagues.



Ever more matches, ever more football on TV, ever more advertising. Where does it end? Where is the consultation with fans?



Ipswich should vote against this proposal. 2

RetroBlue added 20:59 - Feb 10

Its all about KEEERCHING ££££££ 0

