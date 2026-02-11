Furlong in Team of the Week
Wednesday, 11th Feb 2026 19:35
Blues defender Darnell Furlong has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his display in the 2-1 win at Derby County on Saturday.
Furlong has firmly established himself at right-back this season having signed from West Brom in the summer.
