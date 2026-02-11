Furlong in Team of the Week

Wednesday, 11th Feb 2026 19:35 Blues defender Darnell Furlong has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his display in the 2-1 win at Derby County on Saturday. Furlong has firmly established himself at right-back this season having signed from West Brom in the summer. Photo: Matchday Images



armchaircritic59 added 19:48 - Feb 11

Most definitely one of our shrewder signings, and master of the " DA's " to boot! I've been watching football in various capacities for 63 years, and I can tell anyone, I've seen few that can " get away with it " better than Darnell does. Over the years we've sometimes been a bit of a soft touch, we'll we're not at right back these days! 1

Dubchief added 20:24 - Feb 11

One of our premier league ready players imho. Good footballing brain as well as ability. 0

sohamblue74 added 20:26 - Feb 11

Derby fans and Cov fans will be delighted for him!



He is fast becoming one of my favourite Towen players. 0

