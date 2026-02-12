Stewart First Guest on New Ipswich Town On This Day Podcast

Thursday, 12th Feb 2026 09:33

Marcus Stewart is the star guest in a new podcast, Ipswich Town On This Day, hosted by Dan Botten, author of Ipswich Town: On This Day the book of the same name.

Featuring conversations with Town legends and providing fresh insights and little-known nuggets, the new Ipswich Town On This Day podcast will be taking listeners back in time with deep dives on the famous/infamous matches, players and events in the clubâ€™s storied history.

The first episode looks back to Saturday 12th February 2000 and the home debut of Stewart in a top-of-the-table Championship clash in which the striker came up against his previous employers after arriving in Suffolk weeks before for Â£2.5 million as the Blues closed in on the play-offs and promotion back to the Premier League.

In addition, Stewart talks about March of the Day III, the next fundraiser for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and Leeds Hospitals Charity, a 350-mile walk taking in 47 football and rugby grounds from Liverpool to the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds from June 1st-6th this year.

Ipswich Town On This Day can be found on Apple here and Spotify here.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters