U18s Face Everton in FA Youth Cup

Thursday, 12th Feb 2026 09:43

Town U18s are in FA Youth Cup fifth round action against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium this evening (KO 7pm, live on EvertonTV).

The Blues, who won the trophy in 1973, 1975 and 2005, beat Bromley 2-1 in their fourth round tie at Hayes Lane, having also been drawn away at Sheffield United in round three when they defeated the Blades 3-1.

The Toffees played their fourth round tie against West Ham, which they won in a shootout following a 2-2 draw, at Goodison Park, having won 3-2 against Millwall at the Den in round three.

This eveningâ€™s tie is Townâ€™s first visit to Evertonâ€™s new home, which they moved into at the start of the season, at any level.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters