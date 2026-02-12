Burns to Miss Trip to Wrexham, Neil to Start and Boniface in Squad

Thursday, 12th Feb 2026 16:46 Wes Burns will miss Friday night’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Wrexham along with Marcelino Nunez and Jaden Philogene, who have continued their recoveries, with Ashley Young out for a few weeks, but Dan Neil will make his full debut and Somto Boniface and perhaps Tudor Mendel will both be in the squad at the Racecourse Ground. Burns limped off with a groin problem during last week’s 2-1 win at Derby County and McKenna says the Welshman won’t face the Rad Dragons, although with the injury not a significant one. “Wes won’t be involved tomorrow,” the Blues boss said. “Hopefully not serious, but from the little issue he had last week. He hasn’t trained this week. “Same plans with Marcelino and Jaden, they will return to full training with the group at the start of next week. “They’ve both trained a little bit this week but neither will be involved in the game. Hopefully we’ll have them for the game next week.” Regarding Young, who has missed the last three matches with a hip issue suffered in training, McKenna said: “He’s progressing, he saw a specialist over the last couple of weeks and thankfully the news wasn’t as bad as it could have been, so we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to get him back with the group. “It’s hard to put an exact timescale on that, but certainly it’s hopefully not a matter of months and months and months. “He’s progressing well and it’s hopefully it’s more weeks than months before he can start to resume some training and it will be really good to have him back with the group. “I have to say, he’s still been fantastic with the group off the pitch, in the dressing room, before the games, at half-time, before the games he has a big, big impact, but you do miss his presence around the training sessions as well and, of course, he’s someone who can contribute on the pitch. “He’s still contributing well behind the scenes but hopefully we’ll have him back in full training in a matter of weeks not months.” McKenna confirmed that Dan Neil will make his full debut, while he will name a new skipper with Dara O’Shea not having been involved in cup games and Young unavailable. “He showed his experience first and foremost to be able to come in to a context like that, 1-1 away from home, and not be phased by it,” McKenna said regarding the on-loan Sunderland midfielder. “That’s obviously one of the bonuses that he brings us and he showed some good quality in getting the ball. “It’s early days for him at the club and it’s well known that he hasn’t had so many minutes this year and tomorrow night’s a great chance to build those minutes up and build those relationships on the pitch, so we’re looking forward to seeing him play.” The Blues boss confirmed at least one U21s regular will be on the bench: “Somto Boniface will be in the squad, he’s been doing really well, is training with us every day at the moment and progressing all the time, so he’ll definitely be in the matchday squad. “Tudor has also been with us as well this week and we’re waiting to see on a couple of players availability-wise, so it’s not impossible that he could be involved.” Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



PhilsAngels added 16:54 - Feb 12

fourth round tie Phil? 0

SitfcB added 17:08 - Feb 12

Yes PhilsAngles, that’s what it is…? 0

StowTractor added 17:10 - Feb 12

Sensible to not risk Wes, Jaden & Nacho in the cup game and hope to have them back in 8 days time for the league game, from the bench at least which will give us a stronger squad.



Good idea to give Dan Neil a start and maybe a try as captain in Dara's absence.



Nice to see some kids involved, especially Boniface who could save us a fortune in transfer fees as a back up to Leif and eventual replacement. With Wes absent good to see Tudor Mendal coming through too into the squad. Although I would like to see us sign Azeez from Millwall in the summer this saves a fee and doesn't take up a squad place yet.



Maybe not so clever to give Wrexham a sneak peak at the team and bench for tomorrow but maybe some mind games being played here.

0

Essexnblue added 17:13 - Feb 12

I know that we have umpteen coaches, but every time KMcK talks about Ashley Young, he mentions his presence, experience and effect on the squad.

Expect another incoming coach at the end of the season, just like Sone Aluko.

If not media retirement with Sky. 0

goperryrevs added 17:14 - Feb 12

Dan Neil wasn't phased when he came on. Phew, hopefully phasers were set to stun, anyway. He also wasn't fazed either, was he Phil? :) 1

billlm added 17:28 - Feb 12

Essexblue, young said about 6 weeks ago that management and coaching wasn't for him when he retires, media he said maybe, but people can be persuaded I guess, 1

Wacko added 17:34 - Feb 12

Can't believe we're playing the Rad Dragons - groovy! 1

PortmanTerrorist added 17:44 - Feb 12

Wes looked very upset when coming off at Derby. Had hoped it was just frustration over being protected by being subbed, but sounds like a bit more to it. Heaven knows we need him but his health comes first and hopefully another 10 days sees him at least on the bench second time around at Wrexham ! Time to step up Egeli....and hopefully Kasey keeps up his positive momentum. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments