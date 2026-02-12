Johnson: No Change of Mindset

Thursday, 12th Feb 2026 19:13 by Kallum Brisset

Town full-back Ben Johnson insists the mindset has not changed as the Blues switch their focus to the FA Cup with a trip to fellow Championship side Wrexham on Friday.

Since their third-round victory over Blackpool at Portman Road, Town have claimed 10 points from five league matches, including last weekend’s 2-1 win at Derby County.

That success at Pride Park was sealed thanks to a second-half header from Leif Davis and was only a second win in seven matches on the road amid a challenging February schedule.

Johnson has only started one league appearance since late November but is expected to be among the fringe players fielded by Kieran McKenna for the cup tie at the Racecourse Ground.

The 26-year-old is confident that the Blues can continue their good form at what he expects to be a buoyant atmosphere in North Wales.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” he said. “They’ve got really good players, well-known players. They’ve been a group which has been put together really well by the owners. They’ve got celebrity behind them, of course, and they’ve got great fans.

“We played them earlier in the season and that was a tough game. A Friday night under the lights in an FA Cup fixture is probably one that we’ll be relishing but they’ll be relishing as well, especially with playing them next week.

“We know a lot about Wrexham, we know they’re a good side and they’ve got good players. They’re riding high on momentum, look at their last three or four seasons. Back-to-back-to-back promotions and looking to do another one, so it’s not going to be easy.

“It’s always the same mindset. The mindset for every team in the FA Cup is to do the best they can, the aim is to win.

“It’s not that strange really, you can get fixtures where you play a team in the cup and then you play them in the league the next week, which is what we’re doing against Wrexham.

“We want to go there tomorrow and we want to win, and we want to win the week after coming back to the same stadium. That’s the aim, we want to get through to the next round and winning games helps you build good momentum.

“It’s coming towards the business end of the season, there’s less than three months to go and we want to start winning as many games as we can now.”

It is no secret that the FA Cup is not the Blues’ main priority this season, with an immediate promotion back to the Premier League the clear ambition following relegation last season.

Winning matches breeds confidence, though, and a cup run would be a welcome uplift for many members of the Town squad who have found Championship minutes harder to come by.

Johnson said: “We want to get to the final, of course, and win it. That’s obviously the ultimate aim, otherwise there’s no point in being in the competition. We want to go as far as possible.

“We’re going to take it each round as it comes, we’ve got a tough fixture tomorrow that we want to win. Ultimately, it’s about the performance, how we play, and giving a good account of ourselves at Wrexham. After that, all attention goes back to the league, and let’s see if we’re through to the next round.

“I’ve had a lot of ties at home stadiums and difficult stadiums to go to. I’ve gone to extra time in them and been knocked out as well, it’s been up and down.

“The FA Cup brings so many challenges and there’s so much riding on it because everyone would love to win the FA Cup. Regardless of what league you’re in, you want to go as far as you can in the competition and it would be a dream of mine to win the FA Cup one day.

“I’ve had so many good memories in it and also ones that have been challenging. We want to go as far as we can this season.”

This weekend will be the second meeting of the season between Town and Wrexham after the Red Dragons made their first-ever visit to Portman Road back in November.

Phil Parkinson’s stubborn side were successful in frustrating the Blues that day, claiming a 0-0 draw on an afternoon where goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo made as many as eight saves.

With a change in venue and competition, Johnson is predicting a different type of match.

“It’s going to be a different approach,” he considered. “They’re playing at home, they might make some changes and they might do things differently to what they do in the league. They might play more expressive, with more freedom and more fluid. Let’s see what they do tomorrow.

“Ultimately, it’s about Ipswich and what we do. We’re just focused on ourselves, we’re going to go there, we’re going to perform well for the fans that are coming a long, long way from Suffolk to come and watch us and it’s going to be a great tie.

“Once I knew we were playing Wrexham, I knew it was going to be a great tie. Two teams in the league wanting to get promoted and playing a night game against them on a Friday is going to be a top fixture. We’re all looking forward to it and we just want to play as well as we can.”

Town ought to get familiar with their surroundings, as their next league fixture on the following Saturday comes against the same opposition at the same venue.

“You’ve got the saying you either win or you learn,” Johnson added. “I’m glad we’re playing them the week after because it’s going to be fresh in our minds.

“If we lose, we’re going to be able to make a wrong right, and if we win, continue what we did in the fixture and go from there. It’s going to be an exciting couple of weeks coming back here next week, but the focus is on tomorrow and getting through to the next round.”

Reflecting on the recent victory at Derby, Johnson said: “It was a huge win. It felt like it at the time and it still does now. We’ve got two weeks until the next league game and it just helps with our momentum to keep the pressure on the two teams at the top.

“It was a difficult month for us with the postponements at Portsmouth. I think that would have definitely helped with our momentum going there and playing them, but we didn’t get the chance to twice.

“The Derby game was huge for us to get the three points, especially at another team who are pushing for promotion via the play-offs.”

Photo: Matchday Images