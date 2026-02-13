Town or Wrexham Ball Five in Fifth Round Draw

Friday, 13th Feb 2026 15:08

Town or Wrexham will be ball number five in the draw for round five of the FA Cup, which takes place on Monday evening.

The draw will be held in Macclesfield ahead of their fourth round tie against Brentford at Moss Rose on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel at around 6.35pm with Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist presenting and Joe Cole and Karen Carney picking the ties.

Fifth round matches will be played over the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th March.

FA Cup Fifth Round

1. Liverpool or Brighton & Hove Albion

2. Stoke City or Fulham

3. Oxford United or Sunderland

4. Southampton or Leicester City

5. Wrexham or Ipswich Town

6. Arsenal or Wigan Athletic

7. Hull City or Chelsea

8. Burton Albion or West Ham United

9. Burnley or Mansfield Town

10. Norwich City or West Bromwich Albion

11. Port Vale or Bristol City

12. Grimsby Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

13. Aston Villa or Newcastle United

14. Manchester City or Salford City

15. Macclesfield or Brentford

16. Birmingham City or Leeds United

Photo: Action Images via Reuters