Town or Wrexham Ball Five in Fifth Round Draw
Friday, 13th Feb 2026 15:08
Town or Wrexham will be ball number five in the draw for round five of the FA Cup, which takes place on Monday evening.
The draw will be held in Macclesfield ahead of their fourth round tie against Brentford at Moss Rose on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel at around 6.35pm with Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist presenting and Joe Cole and Karen Carney picking the ties.
Fifth round matches will be played over the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th March.
FA Cup Fifth Round
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]