Ayinde Joins Boreham Wood on Loan

Friday, 13th Feb 2026 18:43

Blues youngster Leon Ayinde has joined National League Boreham Wood on loan for the rest of the season.

The Irish U21 international forward recently returned to action for John McGreal and Chris Casement’s U21s side, scoring three goals in three games.

Ayinde, 21, who signed for Town from Cork City in January 2023, spent time on loan at Rochdale in the same division last season.

Boreham Wood are fourth in the division with Dale currently top.

Photo: Matchday Images