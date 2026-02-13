Ten Changes For Town at Wrexham

Friday, 13th Feb 2026 19:06 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made 10 changes for this evening’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground with George Hirst skippering for the first time and Dan Neil making his full debut (BBC One Wales, KO 7.45pm). Alex Palmer returns in goal with Ben Johnson at right-back and Elkan Baggott, making his first start for the Blues since September 2023, at left-back. Cedric Kipre, the only survivor from Saturday’s 2-1 win at Derby, is alongside Jacob Greaves at the heart of the defence. In midfield, full debutant Neil comes in alongside Jens Cajuste with Kasey McAteer on the right, Sindre Walle Egeli the number 10 and Chuba Akpom on the left with Hirst the central striker. Young left-back Somto Boniface is on the bench alongside first team regulars and third-choice keeper David Button. Wrexham make five changes from the 2-0 home defeat to Millwall at the weekend with Ryan Longman, George Thomason, George Dobson, Josh Windass and Sam Smith coming in for Issa Kabore, Ben Sheaf and former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, who drop to the bench, and Libby Cacace and Matty James are out injured. Ex-Town attacker Nathan Broadhead is among the subs having overcome a groin problem. Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle, Longman, Dobson, Rathbone, Thomason, O'Brien, Windass, Smith. Subs: Burton, Keillor-Dunn, Cadamarteri, Kabore, Sheaf, Moore, Scarr, Barnett, Broadhead. Town: Palmer, Johnson, Kipre, Greaves, Baggott, Neil, Cajuste, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Hirst (c). Subs: Button, Furlong, O'Shea, Boniface, Matusiwa, Taylor, Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Referee: Ben Speedie (Bootle). Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Gforce added 19:09 - Feb 13

For anyone not aware, the game is on Sky number 965. 2

blueboy1981 added 19:11 - Feb 13

A team of strangers thrown together - a miracle needed to get to the next round.

Absolutely NO interest in progressing from McKenna.

Supporters deserve better than this - but the Happy Clappers will still Clap. -14

barrystedmunds added 19:11 - Feb 13

I’m clapping! 4

armchaircritic59 added 19:12 - Feb 13

Also on BBC I Player. Well true to form, that's not a selection I saw coming! Very clearly with one eye on the league game, next Saturday. 1

MattinLondon added 19:13 - Feb 13

@blueboy1981 there’s this thing called training where players come together, get to know one another and practice together. Odd concept that I know.



6

mike added 19:15 - Feb 13

GeForce, What is Sky 965, its come up as Netflix on TV?? 1

HOG500 added 19:15 - Feb 13

I’m clapping too. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 19:16 - Feb 13

I'm not a happy clapper but I can see why he has done this. First to give t he outer players a chance, second to rest the rest. Thirdly we dont need any more games. Theleague is all important this year.

I feel for tge 1000 or so supporters who have gone. I hope they gethome safely. 2

WalkRules added 19:17 - Feb 13

Some people are probably already rubbing their hands with glee at the number of changes and drafting their posts about defeat, McKenna, team of strangers, no number 9 and recruitment policy. Me? I'm just cheering the team on the pitch. COYB 5

bluelodgeblue added 19:18 - Feb 13

Blueboy demonstrating once again…. it’s better to be seen as an idiot and then open your mouth and remove all doubt!! 4

Stato added 19:18 - Feb 13

No complaints regardless of final score. The players selected have a chance to impress but not on McKenna team selection if we don't progress. All that said this is a very strong side 0

FreddySteady added 19:18 - Feb 13

On iPlayer, change your location to Wales and you’re good to go.



Still a strong line up , that. 3

blueboy1981 added 19:21 - Feb 13

Happy Clappers will never go to Wembley in the Cup - like many of us DID !!

Nothing more certain than that. -2

Lightningboy added 19:23 - Feb 13

Freesat 965 0

backwaywhen added 19:24 - Feb 13

Those that are at the game tonight are fully aware of all the changes that would be made …. 0

Radlett_blue added 19:26 - Feb 13

McKenna has hinted that this game and a Cup run are not priorities this season. He has therefore picked a reserve XI. With town in with a great chance of automatic promotion, I am 100% behind his decision. 0

Stato added 19:27 - Feb 13

possibly Greaves at LB rather than Baggott 1

Dissboyitfc added 19:32 - Feb 13

Let those who support the club, support the club! Blueboy did you write that post out earlier? So boring! 0

gramps added 19:32 - Feb 13

Virgin 964

0

gramps added 19:35 - Feb 13

Sorry Virgin 864 0

jas0999 added 19:36 - Feb 13

TNT5 as well.



Strong team. Should be good enough to win. 0

Tedray added 19:37 - Feb 13

I like this team we have to use all our resources and take the chance to experiment a bit. About time Baggott got a start. Be interesting to see how he does. My only points are that I thought Kipre was tired and that I would have Taylor in for Cajuste.We should at least learn a lot for next week. 0

jas0999 added 19:42 - Feb 13

Wrexham have also made changes. Five. So our changes shouldn’t be an excuse. 0

blueboy1981 added 19:43 - Feb 13

Dissboyitfc ….. you’ll Clap at anything - ‘accepting loser’ .

The Club has no need whatsover to be Winners with your kind of Support.

The laugh is on YOU - not McKenna - just keep Clapping and Coughing Up.

Whilst McKenna LAUGHS at you and your Clique !! 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 19:43 - Feb 13

Completely understand this selection. It's still a strong team but it's the league Saturday after tomorrow that really counts. We'll have a totally different team out then, and Wrexham won't have had the chance to get to know it. 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments