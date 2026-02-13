Ten Changes For Town at Wrexham
Friday, 13th Feb 2026 19:06
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made 10 changes for this evening’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground with George Hirst skippering for the first time and Dan Neil making his full debut (BBC One Wales, KO 7.45pm).
Alex Palmer returns in goal with Ben Johnson at right-back and Elkan Baggott, making his first start for the Blues since September 2023, at left-back.
Cedric Kipre, the only survivor from Saturday’s 2-1 win at Derby, is alongside Jacob Greaves at the heart of the defence.
In midfield, full debutant Neil comes in alongside Jens Cajuste with Kasey McAteer on the right, Sindre Walle Egeli the number 10 and Chuba Akpom on the left with Hirst the central striker.
Young left-back Somto Boniface is on the bench alongside first team regulars and third-choice keeper David Button.
Wrexham make five changes from the 2-0 home defeat to Millwall at the weekend with Ryan Longman, George Thomason, George Dobson, Josh Windass and Sam Smith coming in for Issa Kabore, Ben Sheaf and former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, who drop to the bench, and Libby Cacace and Matty James are out injured.
Ex-Town attacker Nathan Broadhead is among the subs having overcome a groin problem.
Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle, Longman, Dobson, Rathbone, Thomason, O'Brien, Windass, Smith. Subs: Burton, Keillor-Dunn, Cadamarteri, Kabore, Sheaf, Moore, Scarr, Barnett, Broadhead.
Town: Palmer, Johnson, Kipre, Greaves, Baggott, Neil, Cajuste, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Hirst (c). Subs: Button, Furlong, O'Shea, Boniface, Matusiwa, Taylor, Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Referee: Ben Speedie (Bootle).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.31 - Heads Tales by The_Flashing_Smile
A much better away performance than we’ve come to expect, albeit with the usual not-taken-chances that would’ve made this early kick-off more relaxing.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.30 - Writ Chefs by The_Flashing_Smile
Well I know we weren’t good enough. And we can’t blame the ref, John Busby, for everything. But he was terrible, and this poem is mostly blaming him. So sue me.
McKenna's Men Part Three: A Bridge Too Far? by Edmundo
The final (for now) part of a look at Kieran McKenna's (and let's be honest, many others') incomings during the season just gone.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.29 - Soft Balls In A Steel City by The_Flashing_Smile
One of those days when everything goes wrong, but my overall feeling was of being dragged down to the Blades’ level and bullied into submission. Not helped by the ref. Or his watch in the first half. Or missing gilt-edged chances. Or luck. Or a quiet crowd getting fired up. Or Wilder’s antics. Just an absolute mess in every sense.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.28 - Iván Azón, Cursed by The_Flashing_Smile
Poor old Iván. You’ve got to feel for the guy, haven’t you? He doesn’t seem to be doing a lot wrong, in fact this was probably his best game. But he just gets no luck in front of goal. Quite the opposite in fact. This time it was an almost unexplainable save that denied the Spaniard.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]