Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Friday, 13th Feb 2026 21:45 Josh Windass’s 34th minute goal saw Wrexham to a 1-0 victory over the Blues at the Racecourse Ground, ending Town’s participation in the FA Cup at the fourth round stage. Boss Kieran McKenna made 10 changes with George Hirst skippering for the first time and Dan Neil making his full debut. Alex Palmer returned in goal with Ben Johnson at right-back and Elkan Baggott, making his first start for the Blues since September 2023, at left-back. Cedric Kipre, the only survivor from Saturday’s 2-1 win at Derby, was alongside Jacob Greaves at the heart of the defence. In midfield, full debutant Neil came in alongside Jens Cajuste with Kasey McAteer on the right, Sindre Walle Egeli the number 10 and Chuba Akpom on the left, with Hirst the central striker. Young left-back Somto Boniface was on the bench alongside first team regulars and third-choice keeper David Button. Wrexham made five changes from the 2-0 home defeat to Millwall at the weekend with Ryan Longman, George Thomason, George Dobson, Windass and Sam Smith coming in for Issa Kabore, Ben Sheaf and former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, who dropped to the bench, while Libby Cacace and Matty James were absent due to injury. Ex-Town attacker Nathan Broadhead was among the subs having overcome a groin problem. Within a minute of the start, Wrexham, who didn’t have a shot on target in the Championship 0-0 draw at Portman Road, should have gone in front. Home keeper Arthur Okonkwo kicked long beyond the Town backline and Palmer nodded weakly away to his left from outside the area. Windass pounced on it and hit a low strike from a tight angle which the keeper saved but couldn’t hold onto. Smith followed up and his effort, fortunately for the Blues, ended up trapped between Palmer’s legs. On five, a defender got in ahead of Hirst as he looked to get a header on a cross from the right, then two minutes later McAteer sent over a more dangerous low ball from the same flank but the stand-in skipper scuffed his effort well wide. The game was held up in the 10th minute for Akpom to receive treatment having taken a blow to the head, the on-loan Ajax man eventually returning to the action. In the 17th minute, Cajuste’s long throw from the left was flicked on by Baggott and Akpom stooped to head wide when he will believe he should have hit the target. Three minutes later, with the Red Dragons having their first spell on the ball of the game, Ollie Rathbone sent over a dangerous cross from the left which Johnson nodded behind ahead of a Wrexham attacker at the back post Following the resultant corner, Windass struck a powerful low shot which Palmer batted behind to his left. The home side continued to have the better of it with Town looking more and more disjointed And in the 34th minute, the Welshmen went in front. Kipre lost out in a battle for the ball on the left and it was sent across the area to Longman on the right. The former Hull City man cut inside Baggott and hit a shot towards the far post that Windass turned home from close range. Palmer, who had had a less than confident start to the match, kept the scoreline at 1-0 in the 41st minute, getting across and up superbly to tip Rathbone’s top-corner-bound shot wide. After the corner, Rathbone hit another effort, this time low at Palmer’s left post, and the keeper saved comfortably. The home side continued to have the better of it and in the 43rd minute Rathbone sent a dangerous low ball across the six-yard box, Greaves clearing behind ahead of Smith. Town were on the ball and looking for an opening around the Wrexham area as referee Ben Speedie blew his whistle to end the half. But in truth, having been on top for the first 20 minutes or so, the Blues had been very much second best from there. After making a poor start in which Wrexham could have been gifted the lead, Town passed the ball around confidently and created a couple of decent openings, Hirst missing his kick and Akpom heading across the face and wide, the second opportunity one which should have been taken. Wrexham then won a number of corners which the Blues backline and Palmer repelled, although not entirely comfortably, and the momentum of the game changed direction. From there, the Welsh side were on top and might well have doubled their lead with Palmer making a vital save to keep the deficit to 1-0. The Blues made a change at the break, regular captain Dara O’Shea taking over at the centre of the defence from Kipre. Five minutes after the restart, the Blues came close to getting back on terms. Cajuste sent over a long throw from the left, Baggott flicked on and Akpom slid in at the near post. The ball was half-cleared to the edge of the area where Greaves hooked the ball against George Dobson’s arm. It ran loose to McAteer, who Dobson caught with his studs as the former Leicester man looked to shoot but with the ex-Charlton man appeared to get a touch on the ball. Town were starting the second half strongly and in the 55th minute Baggott nodded a cross from the right down to Akpom, but the ball wouldn’t drop and the former Middlesbrough man’s shot was blocked. But the Blues kept the ball and Cajuste laid it back to Johnson on the right and the right-back sent over a cross to the far post where Baggott slid in ahead of his marker but sent the ball wide. Wrexham began to get back on top and on the hour they might have added to their lead, Rathbone cut in from the left and hit a low shot across Palmer which the keeper palmed up into the air at a stretch. It reached Longman, who headed straight up in the air rather than towards the empty net. On 64, Rathbone sent over a dangerous ball from the left which Greaves flicked beyond the far post. Wrexham made their first change of the evening in the 68th minute, Sheaf replacing Rathbone, who had been the Red Dragons’ man threat. Town, who were making little headway as they looked for an equaliser, swapped Neil, Baggott and Akpom for Anis Mehmeti, Jack Taylor and Jack Clarke with the Blues moving to a back three with Clarke and McAteer as wing-backs and Mehmeti and Walle Egeli behind Hirst. Soon after, the home side made two changes, ex-Blue Moore and Kabore replacing Smith and Longman. On 78, Windass looped a header into Palmer’s arms from a Lewis O’Brien cross from the right, the home fans initially thinking it might be on its way into the net. Five minutes later, Walle Egeli was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul. Ahead of the free-kick, Town swapped McAteer for Ivan Azon, who joined Hirst in the attack. Walle Egeli sent over a dangerous cross soon afterwards with the ball not quite falling for several Blues players in the box before it was cleared. In the 86th minute, Walle Egeli floated a promising free-kick to the far post on the left, Hirst attempting to hook a loose ball goalwards but catching a defender with his boot. As the game moved into three additional minutes, the Blues were putting the home side under pressure, Okonkwo helping a deflected Walle Egeli shot behind. From the corner, with Palmer joining his teammates, the ball flashed across the six-yard area and out of play past the far post with Clarke having failed to get a touch as he slid in. That was the last action of the game and the last the Blues will be competing in the FA Cup for another season. Overall, it was a disjointed and underwhelming performance from much-changed Town. Having been the stronger side for the first 20 minutes of the match, Wrexham got on top until the break when they scored the goal which would prove the difference between the sides. Town began the second half positively but Baggott’s opportunity was the only clear-cut chance and the performance drifted from there until the subs came on for the last quarter of an hour when they got the Blues pressing for an equaliser but never particularly convincingly. None of the 10 players coming into the team showed enough for them to have won a place in the side next week. Town won’t be too upset by an FA Cup exit to a Wrexham side they are still to meet in three meetings with the fixture list already congested. Next week’s visit to the Racecourse in the Championship will be viewed as far more significant to the Blues’ season when they will have to step up a level from today’s fragmented display to claim three points as they chase an automatic promotion spot. Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Hyam (c), Doyle, Longman (Kabore 74), Dobson, Rathbone (Sheaf 68), Thomason, O'Brien, Windass, Smith (Moore 75). Unused: Burton, Keillor-Dunn, Cadamarteri, Scarr, Barnett, Broadhead. Town: Palmer, Johnson, Kipre (O’Shea 46), Greaves, Baggott (Clarke 73), Neil (Mehmeti 72), Cajuste, McAteer (Azon 84), Walle Egeli, Akpom (Mehmeti 73), Hirst (c). Unused: Button, Furlong, Boniface, Matusiwa. Referee: Ben Speedie (Bootle). Att: 10,496 (Town: 1,269). Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2

3



Mark added 21:47 - Feb 13

A sad state of modern football as much as anything, but we didn't seem to want to win. McKenna said before the match that a cup run this year would be a big challenge in terms of the schedule, and that set the tone. We made ten changes. We want the players to play for the badge, but our black shirts didn't even have the proper badge on. Oh well, the cup exit will probably help our promotion campaign. 9

BobbyPetta11 added 21:47 - Feb 13

George Hirst — and this isn’t me jumping on the bandwagon — contributed nothing for the full 90 minutes and actually caused us problems. The armband was meant to give him a confidence boost, but it clearly didn’t work. He’s the worst striker I’ve seen in a long time, and I’ve been saying that since the League One days. How he stayed on the pitch for the entire match, I’ll never understand.



If the so-called superstars are only going to get 10 minutes, what’s the point? Either play them properly or don’t play them at all.



McAteer’s “heroics” lasted all of four days — and since then, we’ve seen very little.



Egeli — I’m starting to wonder whether we’ve got players in the U21s who could give us the same return for £21 million less.



And if we don’t win next Saturday, it will be a massive missed opportunity — because they’re a poor side.



Sorry — I wish I could be more positive, but winning breeds confidence. 18

AJW1971 added 21:47 - Feb 13

For me this was not an acceptable performance. Played like 11 strangers in the night. 16

DifferentGravy added 21:48 - Feb 13

That was incredibly painful to watch.....again. I commend the Town fans who travelled to Wales to endure that. Thats what happens when the manager isnt bothered about going through to the next round. Fielding players who simply aren't good enough (Mcateer, Akpom and Johnson), alongside players short on confidence(Hurst, Egeli). Then field players out of position (Baggott, Akpom). Then wait until the 73 minute to make any attacking changes. 1 shot on target says it all. Absolutely no excuses left for Mck now. Had the backing, had the transfer funds, had the support. No more cups to 'tire' players out. A near fresh squad. 7

Expatractor added 21:48 - Feb 13

That's shocking. No attempts on target. Seriously. 9

ITFC_1994 added 21:48 - Feb 13

Oh dear...



Part of me thinks, oh well it was our 2nd string side away in the cup, not the end of the world, focus on the league....



Another part of me thinks that these lot just aren't cutting it. Overpaid players that cant even work a crossing position. So so many times this team build you up (Derby) then follow up with passive, dull, boring football that results in a loss....



Showed no hunger or desire. Didn't look like scoring in a million years.



How how how have we got to a position where Hirst and Azon are our only strikers. Hirst is absolutely woeful. I can't remember a striker we've had looking so poor and we've had some bad ones...its like he's come from non-league.



Akpom, McAteer and Egeli have been awful. Would swap them for Chappers, Broadyhead and Burns in a heartbeat. Feel a bit for Egeli as he clearly has quality but zero confidence and seems to be struggling with the pressure of the fee / shirt.



Let's beat them in the league and put it right. Really hate Wrexham and the media love in. They didn't look particularly great tonight.



Philogene and Nunes will be a welcome boost. 12

IP9 added 21:48 - Feb 13

I’m seriously impressed with how gutless that was. Spineless display with yet another full 90 minute performance with no shots on target. There’s something seriously wrong with this team, irrespective of the amount of personnel changes made… 18

AYACCA added 21:50 - Feb 13

Ip9 - all right chill out don't have a cow mate 0

TimmyH added 21:50 - Feb 13

Well that result shouldn't surprise anyone!...10 changes and a number of those out of form or no confidence so no wonder we were toothless, I think only 1 effort on goal which should have been an FA Cup gung-ho nothing to lose attitude but just the opposite.



How many of those fringe players turned up tonight and gave McK something to think about if they should be starting?...none.



Pressure now on to WIN the fixture next weekend. 14

branchini1979 added 21:51 - Feb 13

I am a fan but watch thw game closely and yes Hirst had a poor game but i was so angry and disappointed with Egeli. Most expensive player and did not look interestes and gave the ball away so many times. Chance for many to lay a claim to play in league and let themselves down 9

itfc2024 added 21:51 - Feb 13

akpom mcateer baggort johnson and hirst ain't good enough if this team go in the premiership then I'm afraid we will again be battered worse than last season 1

ITFC_1994 added 21:52 - Feb 13

Shout out to Johnson who is also absolutely pony. How he has so many premier league apps I'll never know... should have sent him out on loan and kept Harry Clarke 6

chepstowblue added 21:52 - Feb 13

Three things to take from tonight's wretched show......Hirst will not be going to the world cup, Egeli is not the next Haaland, and female co-commentators are insufferable. Tonight's told us that Baggott was making his first ever start for the club and Ipswich haven't been in the top two all season !!!!! Give me strength. 3

Gforce added 21:52 - Feb 13

Well what a dreadful game of football ,both teams awful and realistically neither deserved to go through.

Hirst totally non existent as always. 4

ipswichamerica added 21:53 - Feb 13

This club hasn’t come from behind to win a match in nearly two years. That will need to change, and fast, if promotion is the target. It’s a changed side tonight but the point still holds. 4

Westy added 21:53 - Feb 13

Love the FA Cup and frustrated at the result but we simply had no cutting edge. Wrexham won most 50/50 balls. I've really lost patience with George Hurst - a great chance early in the game and he's completely missed the ball! Josh Windasd has a similar (low cross from the right) and he scores. Poor game from English tonight. Really think our manager could have played a stronger team given there is no mid-week game this week. 4

Bluearmy_81 added 21:54 - Feb 13

How we seem to play away from home, tame, limp, toothless, boring 2

Pabloisgod84 added 21:54 - Feb 13

That was pathetic and ugly!

Hirst should never play for the club again, what’s happened to him. Just gradually got worse and worse .

Egeli very poor but no point bringing his price tag in to it .!

Just gutless and awful .

Players should refund fans tickets and travel .

2

Westy added 21:55 - Feb 13

Meant Egli not English! 1

55015Deltic added 21:56 - Feb 13

McKenna is not accountable for this absolute poor performance. Again. Why did Hirst get a full game - worst player in the EFL. He should never get another game. 1200 fans should be reimbursed but McKenna will just carry on on his exorbitant salary ££££.

Ipswich season over Egeli was nearly as bad as Hirst. If I performed like that at work I would be sacked. We are awful so are our Recruitment Team. Mark Ashton where r you??? 0

mehrad added 21:57 - Feb 13

Likely worst performance of the year - was there anyone who made the badge proud today? Hirst has regressed so badly - the ball just trampolines off his feet. Not sure whether Egeli or McAteer are the worst ROI ever. Why was Greaves not playing right back? Disappointing that not one of them was hungry enough to show they should start next week. 0

TimmyH added 21:58 - Feb 13

At least we're consistent in the Cup under McK and that's consistently dire as per most of the other managers since roughly about 2011...



Difficult to pick a MOTM as most were average at best...I'll give it to either Greaves or O'Shea when he came on 2nd half, I know who I'd pick as the worst. 3

OliveR16 added 21:58 - Feb 13

Inept, half-hearted performance and an embarrassment to our club. The management team that led us down that rabbit hole had better pray that we get the second automatic promotion spot so that this *show will be forgotten. 2

Karlosfandangal added 21:59 - Feb 13

That was a training game for Town players…….never looked like they wanted it



Akpom on the left wing Clarke came on and played left back Egilli as the 10 Kipre right centre back Baggott at left back.



Before the game KmK said a cup run would be difficult……..it’s all about the Championship 1

PhilsAngels added 21:59 - Feb 13

Have to agree that we looked like we did just enough NOT to win that game. Going through the motions with a group of players who look like they will not be good enough for the Prem.



I did not expect us to win, and who could see a goal coming from that front 4?, no one.



Sindre really needs to be rested.

George needs to be dropped

Akpom should have been gone

Macateer might get better.

Elkan looks like he has not played for 2 years



Problem is next week we will have 10 different players, playing the same type of football and Wrexham will also have many changes playing their type of football. Don't see us winning next week either if we play the same way, even with better players on the pitch.



Slow tiresome football, against quick crisp passing from Wrexham.



Let's hope we play with more desire next week. 3

Page:

1

2

3

You need to login in order to post your comments