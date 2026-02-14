U21s Beat Stoke to Return to Top

Saturday, 14th Feb 2026 10:04

Goals from Luca Fletcher and Afi Adebayo saw Town’s U21s come from behind to win for the second game running, beating Stoke City 2-1 at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester to return to the top of Premier League 2.

The Potters went ahead in the 13th minute via Jerome Osei Kyremeh, but the Blues hit back to claim all three points with two goals in four minutes just after the half hour.

First, Fletcher levelled on 33, then Adebayo added the second in the 36th minute with neither side able to add further to their goals.

Town included new keeper Nick Bilokapic between the sticks, while another of January’s additions, forward Frankie Runham, who joined on loan from Chelsea with the move set to be made permanent in the summer, making his first appearance for the Blues.

Striker Gerrard Buabo continued his comeback from injury, featuring for the final 15 minutes, while forward Rio Oudnie-Morgan made his return as an 85th-minute sub.

The Blues were without regular starters Somto Boniface and Tudor Mendel, who were with the first team squad at Wrexham.

The win moves John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side back to the top of Premier League 2, although having played at least one game more than the sides immediately below them.

Town: Bilokapic, Elliott (c), Lewis, Mthunzi, Shabazz-Edwards, Turner, Adebayo (Buabo 75), Taylor, Fletcher (Oudnie-Morgan 85), Runham (Boatswain 57), Pitts. Unused: Bentley, Boakye-King.

Photo: Matchday Images