McLoughlin Nets Winner and Wattley Starts as England U15s Beat USA

Saturday, 14th Feb 2026 18:46

Blues academy schoolboy Tommy McLoughlin scored the winning goal and assisted another, while fellow Town youngster Zac Wattley also won a cap as England’s U15s came from behind to beat the USA 4-3 in the final game of their Cyprus-based training camp.

The England youngsters found themselves 3-1 down before staging a superb comeback, sub McLoughlin assisting the equaliser, then bagging the winner.

Defender Wattley, who scored having come off the bench in the 3-0 win against Cyprus earlier in the week, had started the game.

Holbrook Academy pupil McLoughlin, who made his Town U18s debut earlier in the season, was included in an England U15s emerging talent camp in September along with Wattley and a third Town academy player, Ashton Begg.

The Colchester-born striker joined the academy as an U12 having previously been with the Ipswich Town Foundation set-up from the age of six.

Northgate High School pupil Wattley has been with the Blues academy since he was seven years old and has moved from operating as a striker to centre-half in that time.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters